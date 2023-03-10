On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the meeting on disaster management in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the 3rd session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) where stakeholders come together to share knowledge and experiences and discuss the latest developments and trends in in disaster risk reduction.

The NPDRR session, which will be attended by over 1,000 guests including Union Ministers, State Disaster Management Ministers, Parliamentarians, Heads of Local Governments, Heads of Specialized Disaster Management Agencies disasters, academics, representatives of private sector organizations, media and civil society organizations.

The theme of the session is “Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate”, which is aligned with the 10-point agenda promulgated by the Prime Minister to strengthen local capacities, particularly in the context of a risk scenario rapidly evolving disaster as a result of climate change. change.

During the event, PM Modi will facilitate the winners of Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. The winners of Puraskar 2023 are Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

He will also open the exhibition to showcase innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of disaster risk reduction.

Chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, the NPDRR is a national multi-stakeholder platform characterized by a process where all stakeholders come together to share knowledge, experiences, views and ideas, and discuss latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction.

It will identify gaps, make recommendations and forge partnerships to further accelerate disaster risk reduction efforts, the statement said.

The session would also help to mainstream disaster management practices in Ministries and Departments, States and Union Territories, Urban and Rural Local Governments, Academic Institutions, NGOs, CSOs, PSUs and communities.

Modi will also speak at the inaugural session of the Women’s Economic Empowerment post-budget webinar on Friday.

The webinar is organized by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Rural Development.

The webinar is part of a series of post-budget webinars hosted by the government to reflect on and solidify pathways for sustainable growth of women-owned and women-led businesses and to strategize and a plan for implementing the announcement. “, said the ministry.