Xi Jinping wins unprecedented third term as president





Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded an unprecedented third five-year presidential term on Friday, making him the communist nation’s longest-serving leader since Mao Zedong. His reappointment was a foregone conclusion, as Xi showed up unopposed in what is described as a contest. The nearly 3,000 members of China’s National People’s Congress, a rubber stamp legislature, voted unanimously for 69-year-old Xi in a vote that lasted an hour and 15 minutes to count. Xi abolished presidential term limits in 2018 for what in China is a largely ceremonial title Xi got his real power last October when he was reconfirmed as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China’s central committee for another five years.





Chinese President Xi Jinping is sworn in during the third plenary session of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 10, 2023. MARK R CRISTINO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock With the presidential election over, Xi-approved officials will now be nominated or elected to fill senior positions in his cabinet. Li Qiang, a Xi protege, is expected to be named Chinese premier in the coming days, which is the No. 2 post in the Asian nation.





Chinese President Xi Jinping walks to be sworn in after being unanimously elected president in Beijing on March 10, 2023. PA Li was spotted sitting next to Xi and chatting with him during Friday’s vote. Xi’s reappointment comes as tensions between China and the United States have escalated since last month’s spy balloon incident, which saw surveillance craft allegedly launched from the Chinese island of Hainan fly over sensitive U.S. nuclear weapons sites and cross the American mainland before being shot down off the southern coast. Carolina on February 4. US officials say China has rebuffed appeals from Washington since the shooting. In a rare rebuke of American politics, Xi on Monday accused the United States of leading containment, encirclement and repression efforts against communist rule. Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-out containment, encirclement and repression against us, posing unprecedentedly serious challenges to our country’s development, Xi said in a statement. speech before China’s top political advisory body. Beijing has also been annoyed by reports that major US agencies, including the Department of Energy and the FBI, have concluded that COVID-19 originated from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan testing for bald coronaviruses. -mouse. Chinese officials have denied the so-called lab leak theory, calling it defamatory.

