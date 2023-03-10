Politics
Survivors seek refuge in Turkish capital for new life after quake
ANKARA – Turkey’s capital, Ankara, has become a hub for hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors eager to start a new life in the wake of devastating earthquakes in their home country.
The capital is home to some 240,000 survivors, the largest share of around 3.3 million scattered across the country, according to official figures released last week.
However, aid organizations and official sources put the number of people who have taken refuge in Ankara at at least 500,000, saying the numbers have increased as some citizens have yet to register with local government offices.
Since the earthquake, it has become common to see many cars in Ankara with license plates from the 11 provinces affected by the disaster, confirming the arrival of a large community of survivors.
Gurkan Sasmaz from Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of the twin earthquakes on February 6, said it was still very early to plan for the future as the trauma is recent, but life must go on despite the tragedy.
“We can’t see our future. Everything is blurry. We need time to come up with a plan,” Sasmaz, a 46-year-old pharmaceutical representative, told Xinhua.
Still traumatized by the loss of 16 loved ones, he estimated that half of those displaced would ultimately not return to their hometown.
Sasmaz, who has lived in Ankara for several years, immediately traveled to hard-hit Kahramanmaras hours after the tremors and brought back his son and ex-wife, for whom he is trying to build a new life in the capital.
He is very close to the community of survivors and strives to ease the transition for relatives and friends who have chosen Ankara as their new place to live.
“Ankara is the first city chosen by the earthquake victims to come to live for two reasons: it is far from the earthquake area and it is a huge city, the capital, where people can find a lot of opportunities,” Sasmaz said. explain.
Ankara, a city of 5.6 million inhabitants, is located about 700 km west of the epicenter of earthquakes of magnitude -7.7 and -7.6 which killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Described as the region’s worst disaster in a century, the quakes affected more than 13 million people across large swaths of land and destroyed more than 214,000 buildings.
Damla Ergoren is one of those who lost most of her fortune when her building collapsed in the disaster. Fortunately, she, her husband and her 11-year-old daughter are unharmed.
The family from Antakya, a city in the province of Hatay, found refuge in Ankara with a host family who agreed to take them in for a few months until they got back on their feet.
For a week, his family camped in open ground before being evacuated by the government to Ankara.
Despite losing her home, Ergoren expressed optimism about the future as she feels supported by “good people” who have opened their homes.
“We are still in shock over what happened to us and our beauty, but I believe we can rebuild what was destroyed. It will take time but it is doable,” she said. .
