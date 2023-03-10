Prime Minister Modi and Australian PM reach Motera Stadium to watch India-Australia test

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday to watch the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. He was welcomed by PM Modi at the world’s biggest stadium.

The two prime ministers will watch the first day of the test from Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on March 9.

Albanese earlier expressed his excitement to watch the game with Prime Minister Modi. India currently leads the Border Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. The series is named after distinguished former captains, Australian Allan Border and Indian Sunil Gavaskar.

India retains the trophy from now on after beating Australia in the first two Tests and losing the third Test of the 2023 series. If Australia wins the fourth Test and the series is drawn, the India will retain the trophy as the 202021 series went in favor of the Men in Blue.

The two prime ministers are due to arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in Ahmedabad on the morning of March 9 to watch the opening day of the fourth Test between Australia and India, after which they will depart in a few hours.

In anticipation of a large crowd of spectators, the Ahmedabad police stationed more than 3,000 officers at the stadium and around the city, according to Neeraj Badgujar, the additional police commissioner, sector 1.

Albanese earlier visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and expressed his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi. He paid his respects by removing his shoes and visited the ‘Hriday Kunj’, a room where Gandhi lived, and observed the weaving of khadi using a spinning wheel. The Ashram gave her a book by Australian author Thomas Weber on Gandhi’s salt march, a book about his life in Ahmedabad from 1915 to 1930 and a replica of the spinning wheel.

Albanese wrote in the guestbook that Gandhi’s values ​​and philosophy continue to inspire people around the world. Later, he attended the ‘Holi Celebrations’ event hosted by the Governor of Gandhinagar, where performers from different states performed traditional dance forms.