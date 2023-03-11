Boris Johnson absolutely shouldn’t give his father a knighthood, says key Sunak ally

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Boris Johnson’s offer to give his father a knighthood, insisting he would never nominate a family member for an honour.

The Prime Minister said his dad was getting a card on Father’s Day and that was about it.

Mr Johnson sparked another political row and cronyism allegations earlier this week when it was reported he had named his father Stanley for the gong.

Nearly 250,000 have signed The Independentthe petition calling on the Prime Minister to block Mr Johnson’s attempt to honor his father.

As incumbent Prime Minister, Mr Sunak can effectively veto honor and has been called upon to do so, although it is understood that such a nuclear option has never been used in practice.

When asked on a trip to Paris if honors should go to family members and if as prime minister he would ever name a family member for an honour, Mr Sunak said: For me, a big hit is remembering to get my dad a card on Father’s Day, so that’s probably about my limit.

When asked if that could be considered a no, he replied: Yes. Like I said, if I make a card, I’m fine. Love my father like me.

Rebuffed in principle, he says: My dads are going to get a card on Father’s Day and that’s pretty much it.

The Prime Ministers’ comments came after Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick, a close personal and political ally of the Prime Minister, said Mr Johnson absolutely should not give his father a knighthood. It is also unlikely that loyalist Mr Jenrick spoke out so strongly unless his comment was in line with the opinion of Downing Streets.

Asked about the issue on the BBC Question timeMr Jenrick said it would be unwise for a former prime minister to include family members in his resignation honors list.

He was asked to answer the question: can my father also be a knight? and replied: Well, I have no idea who will be on the list.

When pressed by host Fiona Bruce if he objected to the former prime minister proposing his own father for a knighthood, Mr Jenrick said: As a manager, is it wise to a prime minister to nominate a member of his own family for an honour? Absolutely not.

Reports suggest the former Prime Minister nominated his father Stanley for the gong (PA Archive)

He added: My personal view is that it is unreasonable for a former Prime Minister to nominate members of his own family for honours.

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said The Independent earlier this week that it was a ridiculous and caustic move, while Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned it as absolutely outrageous.

The Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, Wendy Chamberlain, has urged Mr Sunak to veto Mr Johnson’s list of honors if future ones are to have any shred of credibility.

She said: Honors should be reserved for those who have gone above and beyond to contribute to our country. Boris Johnson’s attempt to bestow this recognition on his father pokes fun at it all.

Former prime ministers sister Rachel Johnson even admitted that I did not expect there to be an outpouring of national cheer, if my father were to stand up, Sir Stanley, but she said it was the ‘subject to speculation, pointing out that the current Prime Minister would have to sign the list.

Downing Street has previously indicated that Mr Sunak has no plans to change the honors system, telling reporters: There are longstanding rules that protect the honors process.

There are no plans to change any that I am aware of. It is a fact that outgoing prime ministers are able to appoint people this way.

Johnson has already offered his brother, Jo Johnson, a lifetime peerage as Baron Johnson of Marylebone. Mr Johnson’s list is now believed to include only around 50 names, down from the figure of 100 previously announced.

Mr Johnson has not spoken publicly about the appointment, but a spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: We do not comment on honours. Stanley Johnson also declined to comment.

But his sister told The News Agents podcast: If my brother hadn’t been prime minister, I think my dad might have been in line for some sort of recognition in his own right.

He has done far more for the Conservative Party and the environment than the dozens of people who have been given gongs at this point.

She added: People can come to their own conclusions, please don’t ask me, so to speak, to pass judgment on that. Because it’s literally too close. You’re talking about my brother and my father. It’s a decision my brother made regarding my father or not.

In 2021, Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes, chair of the House of Commons Women’s and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully hitting her on the back and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party Conference in 2003.

Stanley Johnson said afterward that he had no recollection of either incident.