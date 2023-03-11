Boris Johnson criticized for earning millions while rarely appearing on Commons | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has been urged to stick to his job as an MP and record speeches as he charges private companies millions of pounds to hear the House of Commons. Having already earned more than 3.7 million in 2023, the former prime minister has been criticized for the limited time he has spent making contributions to parliament. New figures released by the Westminster Accounts A survey, conducted by Sky News, shows Johnson’s outside pay this year is around 85% of that of all MPs. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing and Johnson reportedly ensured that all of his extra pay was reported in accordance with the rules. Johnson has spoken in the Commons 16 times in 10 days since leaving Downing Street last September, received free accommodation worth tens of thousands of pounds and racked up millions for speeches and an advance on his memoir. This is all on top of his £84,000 salary as an MP and the six-figure annual allowance enjoyed by all former prime ministers. Charging over a million for a speech wasn’t the best value, but people will choose what they want to pay to hear, said Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary. She told Sky News: He’s an elected MP and maybe he should be giving these speeches in the House of Commons chamber. Boris Johnson just does what he wants. He always does what he wants. I think coming back from time to time reminds us of exactly how debased the Conservative Party has become. Phillipson also highlighted allegations of intimidation against Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, which he denies and the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, days after she was found guilty of breaching the ministerial code. Such problems showed the Conservative Party was rotten from top to bottom, not just Johnson, Phillipson said. Former Tory cabinet minister Stephen Dorrell said Johnson should ask himself: is he still in politics or is he in show business? If he is to be taken seriously as a contributor to political debate, the place where political debate should take place is the House of Commons, Dorrell said. skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Now a Liberal Democrat, Dorrell suggested Johnson couldn’t decide whether he wanted to be a private figure making big money because he was high profile or remain a public figure. At the height of Tory MP Owen Paterson’s censorship scandal for paid lobbying, Johnson backed a plan to impose a reasonable limit on MPs outside of income. He said in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, that the primary role of an MP should be to serve their constituents and represent their interests in parliament.

