BHC suspends arrest warrant for Imran Khan for two weeks





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) leaves after appearing in a court in Islamabad on February 28, 2023. AFP

The Balochistan High Court on Friday suspended for two weeks an arrest warrant against Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Judge Zaheer-Ud-Din Kakar was hearing a plea asking for the case against Imran to be dismissed. The plea was filed by Iqbal Shah of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ISF) on behalf of the head of the PTI.

A local court in Quetta had a day ago issued the warrant for the arrest of the head of the PTI in an incitement case against state institutions, which is registered in the capital of Balochistan.

In it, the head of the PTI argued that the allegation under which the case was registered did not take place within the confines of the Bijli Road police station and therefore does not fall within its jurisdiction.

The petition urged the BHC to revoke the FIR.

Judge Kakar, while suspending the warrant, issued summonses for the Balochistan Police Chief, SP legal and the SHO in the case.

The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

Quetta police arrive in Lahore to arrest Imran

The High Court decision came shortly after a police team from Quetta arrived in Lahore with a non-releasable warrant to arrest Imran Khan.

The police team included Superintendent of Police Investigations (SP) Nadeem, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Sattar, a sub-inspector and two other officers. They were to be assisted by the Lahore police.

Meanwhile, PTI workers poured in from all corners and surrounded the Zaman Park residence of the PTI leader.

The case against Imran Khan

The case had been registered against Imran Khan under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA).

A judicial magistrate had issued an arrest warrant and ordered the authorities to present the former prime minister in court.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed at a police station in Quetta against Khan for remarks he made against state institutions and their agents during a speech on Sunday.

Complainant Abdul Khalil Kakar had registered the complaint at Bijli Road Police Station. The FIR included Sections 153A, 124A and 505 of the PPC and Section 20 of the PECA. Kakar had alleged that the PTI leaders’ statement was an attempt to destroy public peace and order.

In a speech on Sunday, the PTI leader harshly criticized state institutions after a team of Islamabad police arrived at his residence in Zaman Park to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The deposed prime minister who was ousted from power in April last year expressed his rage while addressing party workers and supporters at the Zaman Park residence in Lahore who took part in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (movement voluntary arrest).

In his fiery speech, the PTI President had said that he had not knelt down to any institution or person and would not let the nation do so.

