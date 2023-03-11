What we know about Donald Trump’s potential indictment





The revelation that the Manhattan District Attorneys Office has told lawyers for Donald J. Trump that he could soon face criminal charges marked a major development in an investigation that has loomed over the former president for nearly five years. years.

She also raised a number of questions about the contours of the potential case against Mr Trump, who could become the first former US president to be indicted.

Alvin L. Bragg, the district attorney, focuses on Mr. Trump’s involvement in paying silent money to a porn star who said he had an affair with him. Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s fixer at the time, made the payment during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Although the facts are dramatic, the case against Mr. Trump would likely hinge on a complex interplay of laws. And a conviction is far from certain.

In October 2016, during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, porn star Stormy Daniels was trying to sell her affair story with Mr. Trump.

At first, representatives for Ms Daniels contacted the National Enquirer to offer exclusive rights to her story. David Pecker, the tabloid publisher and a longtime ally of Mr Trump, agreed to research potentially damaging stories about him during the 2016 campaign, and at one point even agreed to buy the story of another woman’s affair with Mr. Trump and never publish it, a practice known as catch and kill.

But Mr. Pecker didn’t buy Ms. Daniels’ story. Instead, he and tabloids editor Dylan Howard helped broker a separate deal between Mr Cohen and Ms Daniels’ lawyer.

Mr. Cohen paid $130,000 and Mr. Trump then reimbursed him from the White House.

In 2018, Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including federal campaign finance crimes involving hush money. The payment, federal prosecutors concluded, amounted to an improper donation to Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Within days of Mr. Cohen’s guilty plea, the district attorney’s office opened its own criminal investigation into the case. While federal prosecutors focused on Mr. Cohen, the district attorneys’ investigation would focus on Mr. Trump.

So what could Mr. Trump have done wrong?

In pleading guilty in federal court, Mr. Cohen pointed the finger at his boss. It was Mr. Trump, he said, who ordered him to pay Ms. Daniels, a claim that prosecutors later corroborated.

Prosecutors also raised questions about Mr. Trump’s monthly reimbursement checks to Mr. Cohen. They said in court papers that Mr. Trump’s company falsely counted the monthly payments as legal fees and that company records cited a retainer agreement with Mr. Cohen. Although Mr. Cohen was a lawyer and became Mr. Trump’s personal attorney after he took office, there was no such retainer agreement and the reimbursement was not tied to any legal services rendered by Mr. .Cohen.

Mr. Cohen said Mr. Trump knew about the bogus mandate contract, a charge that could form the basis of the case against the former president.

In New York, falsifying business records can be a felony, although a misdemeanor. To elevate the crime to a felony charge, Mr. Braggs’ prosecutors must show that Mr. Trump’s fraudulent intent included an intent to commit or conceal a second crime.

If so, that second crime could be a violation of New York State election law. While silent money is not inherently illegal, prosecutors could argue that the $130,000 payout did indeed become an inappropriate donation to Mr. Trump’s campaign, according to the theory that it benefited his candidacy because that he silenced Mrs. Daniels.

Will it be a hard case to prove?

Even if Mr. Trump is indicted, convicting him or sending him to jail will be difficult. On the one hand, Mr. Trump’s lawyers are sure to attack Mr. Cohens’ credibility by citing his criminal record.

The case against the former president also likely rests on an untested and therefore risky legal theory involving a complex interplay of laws.

Combining the charge of falsifying business records with a violation of state election law would be a novel legal theory for any criminal case, let alone the one against the former president, raising the possibility that a judge or an appeals court can overturn it or reduce the felony charge. to a crime.

And even if the felony charge remains, it amounts to a low level felony. If Mr. Trump is ultimately found guilty, he would face a maximum sentence of four years, although jail time is not mandatory.

How did prosecutors make it known that charges are likely?

Prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office recently signaled to Mr. Trump’s attorneys that he may face criminal charges.

They did so by offering Mr. Trump the chance to testify next week before the grand jury which is hearing evidence in the potential case, people with knowledge of the case said. Such offers almost always indicate that an indictment is near; it would be unusual for prosecutors to brief a potential defendant without ultimately pursuing charges against him.

In New York, potential defendants have the right to answer grand jury questions before being charged, but they rarely testify, and Mr Trump is likely to decline the offer.

Will Mr. Trump be definitely indicted?

It is still possible that Mr. Trump will not face charges. Lawyers for Mr. Trump could meet privately with prosecutors in hopes of pushing back the criminal charges.

And although prosecutors for Mr. Braggs have already questioned at least six other people before the grand jury, they have not completed their presentation of evidence. Mr. Cohen, for example, has yet to appear before the committee.

Prosecutors will then have to present the charges to the grand jurors, who will vote on an indictment.

Until then, Mr. Bragg could decide to pump the brakes. For now, however, that seems unlikely.

What did Mr. Trump say in his defense?

Mr Trump called the witch-hunt investigation against him that began before he became president, and called Mr Bragg, who is black and a Democrat, a politically motivated racist.

In a statement released Thursday evening on Mr. Trump’s social network, Truth Social, he reiterated those claims and denied ever having an affair with Ms. Daniels. He noted that prosecutors from various offices, including Mr. Bragg’s predecessor, had investigated the case and had never charged him with a crime before.

He wrote that the potential indictment was an attempt to thwart his presidential campaign.

They can’t win at the voting booth, so they must turn to a tool that has never been used in this way in our country, armed law enforcement, Mr. Trump wrote. Former Justice Department officials have accused Mr. Trump of ordering them to act in ways that aided him politically while in office.

