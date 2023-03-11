‘Most powerful’ figure is conspiring against me, says Imran – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf President Imran Khan on Friday asked who was the most powerful person in the country, who he said was busy bulldozing court orders, sabotaging the team of Joint Investigation (JIT) formed to investigate the attempt on his life, and is now trying to cover up the death of party worker Zille Shahs.

Calling his political opponents Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif criminals, Mr Khan said those imposed on the nation were leading the country to complete disaster and urged the people to join the Haqeeqi Azadi movement as a living nation to defeat the anti-Pakistan and anti-people forces.

Flanked by former Minister of Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, the former Prime Minister expressed deep concern and pain over the severe torture inflicted on party worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah.

Regretting that the incumbent rulers tortured and killed a special child, Mr Khan said the PTI would challenge this case against the Acting Chief Minister, IG Police and CCPO, Lahore with full force as it would determine whether the Pakistani people lived in a jungle or a human society. Mr Khan regretted that the police named him in the registered case concerning the murder of the PTI workers.

Deplores the fact of being named in the FIR for the murder of activists; accuses government of trying to instill fear by killing workers, taking him to Balochistan

The head of the PTI said that the leaders in place, with the support of a psychopath ostensibly referring to a senior officer of a military agency, whom he also calls Dirty Harry, wanted to sow fear in society so that the nation shut up and ensure that corrupt leaders are made easier to win the next general election.

The official with expertise in counter-terrorism unleashed torture on political workers including Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati, several journalists and even young social media activists, he lamented, adding that the psychopath was torturing people after undressing them.

The ex-prime minister said that the timetable for general elections in Punjab had been released on the instruction of the court and his party members were going to launch an election campaign after getting permission from the civil administration. But police were deployed hours before the rally was to start and all roads were closed, he said.

Party workers including PTI central chairman and former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid were stranded on Canal Road and had his vehicle’s windshield and body damaged for no reason, a- he declared.

He said party members, including Dr Rashid, had been attacked with water cannons as well as batons and tear gas canisters by armed police. The ruling rulers wanted to kill people and also planned to pick me and go to Balochistan to strike fear among the masses, Khan said, adding that nations that did not stand up against oppression and excess were destroyed. I and the men of my party face oppression worse than any martial law, he said.

Referring to the arrest of Bol News co-chair Shoaib Sheikh, Mr Khan said that on the one hand, the PML-N leaders were obtaining protocols and organizing election campaigns using taxpayers’ money, while , on the other hand, Mr. Sheikh had been arrested for making projections to PTI leaders and workers.

The PTI leader also questioned why the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not give an election date, despite a clear directive from the supreme court.

Posted in Dawn, March 11, 2023

