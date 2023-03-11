Trump loses his grip on the base





It’s still early in the campaign, and many respondents are not yet committed to a presidential candidate. But the survey results are a potentially worrying sign for Trump as he seeks to return to the White House in the face of resistance from key party players.

County presidents are a group whose opinions are worth weighing. County presidents are far more politically aware and committed to their party than average American voters; they will go to the polls on the day of the primary. They are both activists and prominent local party figures, who are likely to influence how others view the 2024 candidates. leadership, they are not party elites at the national or even state level. They are still part of the base. County presidents are the kind of people successful candidates want on their side during the unseen primary, when fundraising, endorsements and polls start to matter.

A note on methodology. As director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, I sent this survey to nearly 3,000 Republican Party chairmen for every county in the country and ultimately 187 responded. It’s less than I would have liked, but it’s certainly enough to perform a statistically useful analysis. There is no obvious bias built into the survey that I can find; respondents came from all parts of the country, from Florida to North Dakota to Rhode Island; 91% describe themselves as conservative or very conservative.

For this survey, I asked county presidents about their candidate preferences in a variety of ways. For a first cut, I asked if they were committed to backing any particular candidate in the presidential race at this point. Almost half said they are not currently committed to a candidate. Of those who said they made a choice, 19% said DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and 17% said Trump.

That in itself is quite telling. Trump’s hold on the Republican Party was once legendary, and he is one of only two GOP candidates to officially announce himself for president for 2024, the other being the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley. The former president could certainly be the Republican nominee again, and his attacks on DeSantis are just beginning. But the fact that Trump is not the first choice of this group and that less than one in five county presidents are committed to him suggests considerable reservations.

I provided respondents with anonymity, but some allowed me to give their names and comments. One was Kylie Crosskno, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Mississippi County, Ark., who remarked, Although I don’t live in Florida, I support the conservative actions that Mr. DeSantis has taken. He is not afraid to defend the principles and values ​​of the Republican Party.

I then looked to determine a somewhat lower level of interest for the candidates, and the results for this question were even worse for Trump. I asked these presidents which candidates they were considering supporting at this point. I allowed them to provide as many candidate names as they wanted, and most nominated more than one. (The percentages in the table below therefore add up to well over 100%).

Of all the nominated candidates, DeSantis was the one receiving the most widespread consideration mentioned by 73% of county chairmen. Trump was a fairly distant second, mentioned by 43%. Indeed, Trump was mentioned slightly more than Haley, who was nominated by 36%, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who was nominated by 28%.

Again, this question does not imply any degree of strong commitment to the candidates. But it does indicate who those local party leaders are thinking of at this early stage, and DeSantis easily takes on the wider range of respondents.

The third approach I took to asking questions about candidate interest is perhaps the most telling: I asked which candidate the county party chairmen absolutely did not want to see as the Republican candidate for president of 2024.

The candidate who was rejected outright by most county chairmen was former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; 55% of the chairs didn’t want him. He was followed by Donald Trump Jr. (51%), former Vice President Mike Pence (43%), then, surprisingly enough, by Trump himself, nominated by 39% of presidents. In other words, four out of 10 county presidents do not want Trump to be the party’s next nominee. By contrast, just nine percent of county chairmen ruled out DeSantis, the best showing of any contender.

The degree of disinterest in Trump is rather striking. In some ways, it resembles the GOP presidential contest of 2015-16, with much resistance to Trump but still a path for his nomination. Trump had a low vote cap where support peaked, but a high floor with a core of steadfast supporters. In a crowded race, the opposition split, allowing Trump to win with a plurality of votes. He may be counting on this scenario again, and the results of the investigation do not rule it out. However, the survey highlights a difference between now and 2016, which is that opposition to Trump back then was spread across a number of different candidates. Today, he seems much more focused behind DeSantis.

The numbers show DeSantis is in a strong position heading into the race and even before he officially launches his presidential bid. In the fight to be the Trump alternative, at least by this measure, he is the undisputed frontrunner. (For Christie, things look rather bleak.)

However, the campaign has only just begun. I will be checking in with these key party leaders throughout 2023 and early 2024 to see how their minds change and where the race is really heading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/03/10/trump-desantis-presidential-survey-00085111 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos