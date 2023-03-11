Donald Trump to release letter from Princess Diana after ‘vulgar’ comments





Former President Donald Trump will publish letters from members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, in his book, Letters to Trump, which is due out April 25.

A Winning Team Publishing press release lists Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and Kim Jong Un among other personalities whose letters will be included in the book. The publisher was co-founded by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The inclusion of an unpublished letter from Diana has the potential to cause “embarrassment”, Newsweek heard. This is particularly the case after comments made by the president about the princess.

Donald Trump pictured August 6, 2022. And (inset) Princess Diana pictured November 20, 1995. An unpublished letter, written to Trump by the Princess, will be reproduced in her new book. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“It’s possible that [the letter] may contain embarrassing material, although it is highly unlikely that it will contain anything incriminating, as [Diana] apparently viewed him with disdain,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek.

“Some of Donald Trump’s previous comments about Diana have been unspeakably vulgar,” Fitzwilliams said. “However, it should be borne in mind that since his behavior has been so bizarre, both while in office and after leaving it, it is highly unlikely that there will be a public response to this. what his book contains.

In 2022, a new biography of King Charles III claimed that Trump had “aggressively pursued” Diana after her divorce in 1996. This is something journalist Selena Scott previously discussed in 2015.

“It didn’t help that Trump […] had aggressively pursued Princess Diana after her divorce – overtures which were rebuffed – and later claimed on a radio show that he could have “nailed her if I wanted to”, but only if she had passed a test of HIV testing,” author Christopher Andersen wrote in his book The King: The Life of Charles III.

In 2016, The Daily Beast published excerpts from a 1997 interview between Trump and Howard Stern. In it, he discussed his chances of sleeping with the royal after her divorce. The interview was given in the weeks following her death at the age of 36 in a car accident in Paris with her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed.

“Why do people think it’s selfish of you to say you could have had Lady Di? You could have had her, right? You could have nailed her,” Stern asked Trump. The mogul had been socially linked to Charles and Diana in the press throughout the 1980s, according to The Daily Beast.

“I think I could have,” was the response.

Princess Diana pictured in New York after her divorce, in 1997. Journalist Selina Scott claimed Donald Trump sent flowers to Diana at her Kensington Palace apartment towards the end of her life. Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Selina Scott was a friend of Diana’s who interviewed Trump in 1995 and later said he sent her intimidating messages about her unflattering portrayal. Scott wrote in 2015 that the then-businessman would send bouquets of roses to the princess’s London home.

“He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with huge bouquets of flowers, each worth hundreds of pounds,” she wrote, according to British newspaper The Sunday Times. “Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife.

“As the roses and orchids piled up in her apartment, she became increasingly worried about what she should do,” Scott continued. “It was like Trump was stalking her.”

Despite his 1997 comments to Stern, Trump has spoken of Diana with respect since her death. He even denied stories of any potential romance between them, in a 2016 interview with Piers Morgan.

“There’s been a flurry of stories recently that you had a little thrill for Princess Diana,” Morgan said.

“Totally false,” Trump replied. “It was so wrong. I liked her. I met her in New York once while waiting in line, and we were all shaking hands, and that was the only time I met her. I read this story I called it or something, and it was so wrong.”

“I respected her,” Trump added, “but no interest from that point of view. But I met her once, and I thought she was adorable.”

He did not mention at this point any letter the princess had written to him.

Donald Trump pictured with Queen Elizabeth II during his term as US President, June 5, 2019. Trump will include a letter from the late Queen in his new book. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Since the announcement of the Letters to Trump project, legal questions have arisen about whether the former president has the right to reproduce letters from individuals.

The Letters of Note Twitter account posed the question, “I’m interested to know how he got these permissions to post. Like Oprah, would she really be okay with this? What about Princess Diana’s estate?”

Yes! I am interested to know how he obtained these permissions for publication. Oprah, for example, would she really agree with that? And the estate of Princess Diana?

In a statement previously provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Winning Team Publishing said, “The book includes a unique collection of correspondence from either President Trump, foreign and domestic officials, or private individuals. For those in office public at the time, no copyright protection arises.

“For the last category, Winning Team Publishing has actual or implied consent for their publication.”

The Letters to Trump will be published by Winning Team Publishing on April 25, priced at $99.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump’s office, Winning Book Publishing and representatives for Prince William and Prince Harry via email for comment.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek’s The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer?

