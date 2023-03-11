‘Temporary relief’ for Imran Khan as Balochistan High Court suspends arrest warrants for two weeks





The Balochistan High Court (BHC) granted temporary relief to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and suspended his non-releasable arrest warrant for two weeks issued by a local court in a hate speech case registered in Quetta concerning public incitement against state institutions.

This comes amid the arrival of a police team from Quetta to Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman. The judicial magistrate in Quetta has issued a warrant for the arrest of the PTI leader without bail following a case registered at Bijli Ghar police station, Geo News reported.

The case was filed against Imran Khan under several sections of the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) for slandering national institutions. The Balochistan Police filed a complaint against the PTI Chairman on the complaint of a citizen named Abdul Khalil Karak.

Judge Zaheer-Ud-Din Kakar of the BHC heard the plea filed by Iqbal Shah of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ISF) on behalf of the head of the PTI, according to Geo News reports.

The plea argued that the offense was not committed within the jurisdiction of the Bijli police station where the case was registered and asked the court to dismiss the FIR.

While suspending the arrest warrant, Judge Kakar also issued a summons for Balochistan Police Chief SP legal and Bijli Police Station Officer. The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks, Geo News reported.

In Sunday’s speech, the PTI leader harshly criticized ‘state institutions’ after a team of Islamabad police arrived at his residence in Zaman Park to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The ousted prime minister – who was ousted from power in April last year – expressed his rage as he addressed workers and party supporters at the Zaman Park residence in Lahore who took part in the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” ( voluntary arrest movement).

Khan said he did not kneel before any institution or person and would not let the nation do so. Imran Khan faces a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country, The News International reported.

These include litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases, as well as proceedings launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the head of the PTI.

