Turkey will hold presidential and legislative elections on May 14
ANKARA Turkey will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 a month earlier than planned, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially announced on Friday.
Our nation will go to the polls to elect its president and parliamentarians on May 14, Erdogan said in a speech after signing the election decision.
Elections were due to be held on June 18, but the government moved them forward to avoid coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage, a university entrance exam and the start of summer vacation.
The elections could be the country’s most important vote in decades, with Erdogan’s two-decade rule of Turkey in jeopardy.
The opposition has regrouped around Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the second party represented in parliament, the Republican People’s Party (CHP).
The extension of the electoral process could lead to political tensions and uncertainties that risk delaying efforts to heal the wounds of the earthquake and compensate for the losses, Erdogan said. It is essential to leave the electoral agenda behind us as soon as possible.
Erdogan, 69, has ruled Turkey since 2003 first as prime minister and as president since 2014, but this year’s elections could be the toughest.
The country is grappling with a struggling economy, runaway inflation and the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed more than 46,000 people and left hundreds of thousands in 11 Turkish provinces sheltering in tents or temporary accommodation.
Many have criticized the government’s response to the quake and accuse it of failing to prepare the earthquake-prone country for impending disaster.
Earlier this week Turkey’s disparate opposition parties, including nationalists, Islamists and conservatives, ended a month of uncertainty that had frustrated supporters of the anti-Erdogan bloc and nominated a common candidate for stand against Erdogan.
May our decision to renew the elections be beneficial for our country, our nation, the Turkish Grand National Assembly and our political parties, Erdogan said after putting his signature on a decision confirming the date of the elections, which was later published in the newspaper. official.
Erdogan has indicated that he will base his election campaign on rebuilding earthquake-stricken provinces, trying to convince voters that only his government, which was behind a construction boom that has helped spur economic growth, can rebuild lives.
We begin the election calendar even as we focus our full attention on healing the wounds caused by the earthquake, rebuilding and restoring our cities and ensuring that our people get housing as soon as possible, Erdogan said.
We must implement a program that will heal the wounds of unprecedented destruction at unprecedented speed, he said. The only way to overcome the direct and indirect effects of the earthquake and to normalize the situation in the region and in our country as soon as possible is through the implementation of decisions through strong political will.
The Turkish leader acknowledged shortcomings in his government’s response in the early stages of the earthquake, but said rescue efforts had been hampered by winter weather and the destruction of infrastructure. He promised to rebuild tens of thousands of houses within the year.
The six-party opposition, known as the National Alliance, has pledged to restore parliamentary democracy to Turkey if they unseat Erdogan, abolishing the presidential system he introduced. Opponents say the system, which was narrowly approved in a referendum in 2017 and was installed after the 2018 election, amounts to one man with no checks and balances.
No campaign songs will be allowed out of respect for the more than 47,000 people who perished in Turkey’s earthquakes, Erdogan said as he accused his rivals of political calculations in the wake of the disaster.
Erdogan has attacked the opposition’s promise to rule by consensus as a recipe for a return to the bickering coalitions that produced decades of instability before he came to power. Although Erdogan remains Turkey’s most popular politician, his party has lost some support among the poor, generally among his most loyal supporters amid the worst cost of living crisis in 20 years.
Erdogan still retains strong support and could yet emerge at the top, alongside his AK party.
On polling day, candidates need more than 50% of the vote to win in the first round; otherwise, they face a second round two weeks later. Agencies
