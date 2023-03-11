Very Worrying: PM Modi Reports Attacks on Temples at India-Australia Summit | Latest India News

NEW DELHI: India and Australia on Friday announced plans to boost cooperation in defence, trade and professional mobility, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over recent attacks on temples to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese after exchanging agreements and press release in New Delhi on Friday. (AP)

After attending the first annual India-Australia summit, Modi and Albanese said the two sides were moving forward with a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to upgrade an interim trade agreement finalized last year and a pact on migration and mobility which will benefit students and professionals.

Addressing a joint media interaction after their talks, Modi described security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and said the two sides discussed maritime security cooperation in the region. Indo-Pacific and ways to enhance bilateral security and defense cooperation.

Albanese said the two sides are committed to strengthening the defense and security partnership to address common challenges and work towards an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Modi said he raised India’s concerns over recent attacks on temples in Australia.

The Indian side has raised the issue with Canberra on several occasions in recent weeks following incidents linked to pro-Khalistan groups.

It is concerning that over the past few weeks there have been regular reports of attacks on temples in Australia. It is natural that such news is very worrying and distressing for everyone in India, Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

I shared our thoughts and concerns with Prime Minister Albanese. He assured me that the safety of the Indian community is a priority for him. Our teams will remain in regular contact on this file and will cooperate if necessary, he added.

Albanese, who is due to visit India again in September for the G20 summit, also invited Modi to Australia for the Quad Leaders summit in May.

The two parties also signed three cooperation agreements in sports, audio-visual co-production and the terms of reference of an Indo-Australian solar task force. They also signed a letter of intent for cooperation between Indias Atal Innovation Mission and Australias Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.

Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on March 8 for a three-day visit. As well as taking part in the Holi celebrations on Wednesday, he joined Modi to watch the first day of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match on Thursday.

Albanese and the accompanying high-level business delegation interacted with top Indian CEOs in Mumbai. He also visited the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the waters off Mumbai and announced that Australia will host this year’s edition of the annual Malabar naval exercise by the navies of India, Japan and the United States. UNITED STATES.

During the joint media interaction, Modi noted that the two sides had signed several important defence-related agreements in recent years, including one on the reciprocal provision of logistical support between their armed forces. He said the two sides also discussed ways to enhance the regular exchange of information between security agencies.

Last year’s Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ECTA) opened up better trade and investment opportunities for the two countries, Modi said. Our teams are working on CECA, he added.

Albanese said ECTA has eliminated tariffs on over 85% of Australian products exported to India, which benefits consumers and provides cheaper inputs to industry, and he hopes ECSC will be completed this year.

We have also agreed to a rapid conclusion of our ambitious CECA as soon as possible, and I hope we can finalize it well this year. This transformational agreement will realize the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship, creating new job opportunities and improving living standards for people in Australia and India, Albanese said.

The two parties have also finalized a mechanism for mutual recognition of diplomas which will benefit students. We are moving forward on a mobility agreement. This will be beneficial for students, workers and professionals, Modi said.

Albanese welcomes the new agreement to support mutual recognition of degrees and said it wants to further expand the presence of Australian universities in India.

I am also pleased to report that officials have made significant progress on a new Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement. This arrangement will promote and support the mobility of students, graduates, university researchers, business people and other professionals in emerging and high-tech sectors, now and in the future, while strengthening cooperation on issues relating to irregular migration, he said.

We hope to have more to announce on this new initiative the next time we meet in Australia, he said.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in green and renewable energy, in particular solar and green hydrogen, and collaboration within the Quad.