Fiona Bruce appalled and sorry after Stanley Johnson discussion backlash

B BC Question Times Fiona Bruce said she was appalled and deeply sorry after some viewers saw her as trivializing domestic violence during a discussion about Stanley Johnson, a statement said.

The presenter faced backlash on social media after speaking out when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father was portrayed as a wife-beater on Thursday’s episode of the show.

Journalist and panel member Yasmin Alibhai-Brown had said the 82-year-old’s alleged history of violence was on record.

Ms Bruce interrupted, telling Ms Alibhai-Brown and the audience: I’m not disputing what you’re saying, but just so everyone knows what it’s referring to, Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to a reporter, Tom Bower, and she said that Stanley Johnson broke his nose and that shed ended up in hospital as a result.

Stanley Johnson has not publicly commented on this. Friends of his said it had happened, but it was only once.

After the show, public figures including Labor MP Kate Osborne and Womens Aid chief executive Farah Nazeer accused her of downplaying the seriousness of domestic violence.

But the BBC has defended Bruce, saying it has an obligation to invoke a right of reply from a defendant or their representatives when a serious allegation is made about them and did not express no personal opinion.

A statement released later Friday by the domestic violence charity Refuge, for which Bruce is a longtime ambassador, said the presenter was deeply upset that this had triggered for survivors.

The charity said: We spoke to Fiona today and she is dismayed that any of her words were taken as her downplaying of domestic violence. We know she is deeply upset that this was a trigger for the survivors.

He added: Fiona is deeply sorry that last night’s program upset survivors of domestic abuse. Today, Refuge supports her and all survivors.

We continue to appreciate all of Fiona’s work on behalf of Refuge and recognize the immense contribution she has made to our work to end domestic violence and address violence against women and girls. .

And Ms Alibhai-Brown suggested the backlash over Bruce was sexist, pointing out her initial remark was in response to fellow panelist Ken Clarke describing Mr Johnson as a good guy.

Please remember I highlighted Stanley Johnson’s wife beating in response to Ken Clarke who humorously described Johnson as a good guy. Why are viewers criticizing Fiona Bruce and not Clarke? Isn’t that sexism? she tweeted on Friday.

Critics had spoken out earlier in the day, interpreting Bruce’s comments as unnecessary and irresponsible.

Ms Osborne said in a Twitter post: International Women’s Day this week and Fiona Bruce trivializes violence against women: Friends of Stanley Johnson say it was once he broke his nose his wife.

And the charity’s patron, Ms Nazeer, said: Last night at Womens Aid we were shocked to see Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce say, in response to a comment that Stanley Johnson was a wife beater, that friends of his said it happened, it was a single.

This comment was unnecessary and irresponsible. We know at Womens Aid that domestic violence is rarely, if ever, one-time, with the vast majority of abuse being a pattern of behavior that includes different forms of abuse Even if the violence is an isolated event, it would always have been domestic abuse, and this should never be minimized.

The BBC said: Domestic violence is abhorrent and we would never suggest otherwise.

Where serious allegations are made on air against individuals or organisations, it is the responsibility of BBC presenters to ensure that the context of those allegations and any right of reply from the individual or organization are given to the audience, and that’s what Fiona Bruce was. did last night.

She expressed no personal opinion on the situation.

It comes after reports that Mr Johnson is considering appointing his father a Knight.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, who also appeared for Thursday’s Question Time, said former prime ministers absolutely should not include family members in their resignation honors list.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called the prospect ludicrous, telling LBC Radio: The idea of ​​a former Prime Minister bestowing honors on his father for his service to what?

He added: The idea of ​​Boris Johnson nominating his father for aknighthood, you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is.

That’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous.

The fallout is the latest controversy to hit the BBC in recent days, coming amid a row over the decision to remove Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker following comments he made on Twitter about the government’s immigration policy.

The company has also hit back at claims it pulled an episode of a new Sir David Attenborough series for fear of a political backlash.

The Guardian reported on Friday that insiders had claimed the broadcaster was bowing to pressure from lobby groups by making the Save Our Wild Isles program available only on iPlayer.

The show was originally intended as a sixth installment in the Wild Isles series but was split to avoid criticism from Tory MPs and right-wing newspapers, according to the report.

A BBC spokesperson said the claims were completely inaccurate and that Wild Isles is and always has been a five-part series and does not shy away from environmental content.

And later on Friday, the company was forced to issue an apology for failing to properly investigate Nadine Dorries’ unproven claims about Sue Gray on its World At One program.

The BBC said there should have been more defiance when Johnson’s loyalist suggested former officials’ report of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street had been discredited following his decision to become chief of staff by Sir Keirs.