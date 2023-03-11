Trump’s Manhattan Grand Jury Invitation Signals a Big Change





The master of normalizing the once unthinkable is facing impeachment, and no one seems surprised.

March 10, 2023, 11:53 a.m. ET

This is not normal, warned Donald Trump’s opponents as he took office and began to implement his agenda. He gave them so many opportunities to use the phrase that it became first a cliché and then a sorry joke.

But the warning was not wrong: Trump has acclimated Americans to many egregious actions through exposure therapy. What was once new and frightening has become familiar; the familiarity bred contempt, but also enough acceptance to let Trump off the hook with a lot. Ironically, Trump himself risks falling victim to the same pattern. The idea that a former president could be indicted for a crime has, through repetition, gone from an unthinkable violation of long-established norms to something so expected that the actual event may seem like an anticlimax.

David A. Graham: A guide to Donald Trump’s possible upcoming indictments

Yesterday, The New York Times reported that Trump had been asked to testify before a Manhattan grand jury, which is investigating whether he illegally paid money to an adult actress to cover up an affair. The payment of $130,000 is a fact; Trump denies the case and any violations of the law. Such an invitation is almost always a prelude to accusations, and it is almost always declined.

Trump responded publicly with a video and a statement in which he hit all the usual notes: witch hunts, Democratic politicians, Hunter Biden, etc. But at this point, Trump appears to be laying the groundwork to defend himself in court, rather than trying to dismiss every investigation into him.

Each of these probes is moving at high speed, and each could produce charges. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears to be almost in a race to indict with Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor investigating attempts by Trump and others to overturn the 2020 election there -down. (Compared to the Fulton County investigation, the Manhattan allegations seem awfully trivial, but perhaps it shows how Trump has normalized behavior once deemed unacceptable.) Meanwhile, Federal Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating potential crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurgency and Trump’s mishandling of documents, faces a de facto deadline for the next presidential inauguration.

Paul Rosenzweig: Trump justified breaking one of Americas most sacred standards

Not long ago, the idea that a former president could be indicted for a crime was a topic of terror, even to those who thought indicting Trump was warranted or even prudent.

One can easily imagine a losing president resisting the call to leave the White House at least in part because he feared further prosecution, or a winning president suing his opponents for normal political differences, Paul Rosenzweig wrote in The Atlantic. in October 2020. Indicting a former president risks making a habit of doing this and reducing America to little more than a revolving-door banana republic. (That was prophetic; Trump lost, tried to resist initially, and is now threatened with lawsuits.)

Although Rosenzweig has recommended investigating Trump for crimes committed only before or after his presidency, others have come to different conclusions. Even some vehement critics of Trump felt any attempt at prosecution was too difficult to contemplate, while others felt the rule of law required full investigations and charges if warranted, regardless of when crimes had been committed.

David A. Graham: Trumps last-ditch bet to avoid indictment

The fact is that there was a vigorous debate. Somewhere that got away. Many commentators still argue that the charges against Trump will have dangerous effects or are simply not supported by the facts, but the conversation is now academic. It is difficult to identify when the change occurred, was it when FBI research revealed so many presidential documents at Mar-a-Lago? Or when the Fulton County grand jury completed its work? Or when Jack Smith was nominated? But a prospect that once seemed remote has become, after much discussion, almost inevitable.

In a way, Trump was the victim of his own trickery. During his first campaign and presidency, he would introduce an astonishing concept, resist the initial backlash, and then repeat it until the population became numb to it. Calling for a ban on Muslims entering the United States, interfering with Justice Department investigations of itself, willy-nilly leaking classified documents, openly siding with dictators such as Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin about the US military and intelligence agencies, enlisting the federal governments investigative power as a tool for his re-election, even when each of them continued to scare, he lost his shock value to due to prolonged exposure.

And after all, it was Trump who first normalized the idea of ​​pursuing a rival presidential candidate. (Perhaps he regrets it now.) Like Trump’s use of the tactic to enable his abuse, the normalization of Trump’s prosecution is bad for American society. This is true even if you think (like I do) that many of Trump’s actions justify his indictment. The idea that a former president would be indicted should never become trivial, but the outcome does not lie in the discretion of the prosecutor one way or another. Instead, it’s about the voters. A good start would be to avoid electing presidents who are likely to commit a lot of crimes.

