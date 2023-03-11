Politics
As Narendra Modi prepares for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, opposition disunity is laid bare
No unity among Indian opposition parties
As if by design or wish, the opposition unity index bottomed out when the 18eThe Lok Sabha polls are barely 14 months away.
The seemingly bizarre display of a fragmented opposition is on full display after the arrest of Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia. When the leaders of eight political parties wrote a letter to the Prime Minister alleging a political vendetta, the Congress, the DMK and the Janata Dal [U] did not sign it. Apparently Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party official Arvind Kejriwal had not contacted the Congress.
Internally, Congress is a house divided over the issue of Sisodia. Former Delhi unit chief Ajay Makan stinks in alleged booze scam, says ill-gotten money was used against big old party in Assembly polls State of Goa and Punjab. On the other hand, Congress’ in-house legal eagle Abhishek Manu Singhvi has called for some sort of legal umbrella or unity within the opposition whenever an opposition leader is targeted by the CBI, l ‘ED, income tax and other central agencies.
This posture contrasts sharply with the February 16, 2019 scene at 6 Janpath, residence of Sharad Pawars, when attempts were underway to forge a pre-election alliance among non-NDA voters. At Sharad Pawars residence, Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Farooq Abdullah and Arvind Kejriwal were deliberating when NCPs Praful Patel suggested that Rahul Gandhi be called in to join the discussion. Naidu called Rahul, who was then the president of Congress, and arrived within half an hour!
In 2023, insecurity, the escalation in the ranks of the opposition reaches its climax. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos Bharat Rashtriya Samiti plans to expand into northern India. The presence of the KCRs preceded veteran Naidu as the common link between many opposition leaders ranging from Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah to Kejriwal. Naidus’ moment of glory was in 1996 when a united front was formed. The Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh at the time, Naidu was instrumental in installing HD Deve Gowda as Prime Minister shuttling between PV Narasimha Rao, Sitaram Kesri, Laloo Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, GK Moopanar, Harkishan Singh Surjeet, K Karunanidhi and a dozen others. Significantly, Naidu, at the very beginning of the race for Prime Minister, had excluded himself from the race.
By contrast, today most non-NDA protagonists harbor a secret, not-so-secret desire to be prime minister. Rahul Gandhi is aware of his limitations and the simple fact that Congress currently does not appear to be winning even half of half, or 138 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. But his advisers are forcing him not to make any unilateral statements fearing that would further demoralize the party base. Strange as it may seem, there is no shortage of party leaders, other than the Gandhis, who imagine their chances in the mold of Manmohan Singh. Notables who hope to become Pradhan Mantri from the Congress stable not only include Kharge or P Chidambaram but include rootless wonders and young faces.
Curiously, the Congress leadership is in no mood or rush to revive the UPA, which has been dormant since 2014. The UPA or United Progressive Alliance [UPA] had emerged when a Congress ruling alliance was forged in 2004. This rainbow coalition continued until Anmohan Singh was eliminated in May 2014. The enormity of the defeat was such that the UPA, as it existed in 2004-2014, has not been revived. . Nor did it hold periodic deliberations. However, non-NDA parties often came together in the State Assembly polls of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, etc.
Incidentally, on May 20, 2019, three days before the 2019 Lok Sabha verdict, DMK leader MP Stalin denied media reports that Sonia Gandhi had called a UPA meeting on May 23, the day where the votes in the Lok Sabha elections were to be counted. . “Who said there was a meeting of opposition parties on 23rd? The meeting will only be useful for the election results,” Stalin had told reporters, reinforcing the idea that the logic and mandate of the UPA was to form a government rather than act as an umbrella for political parties. opposition.
From 2019 to 2022, Mamata Banerjee and Pawar tried to become UPA organizers, but these moves were blocked by UPA President Sonia Gandhi, albeit in purely figurative terms.
Obviously, the idea of an umbrella of opposition parties is not revived by Congress. Now it’s for KCR, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah or Kapil Sibal [he is out of the Congress but has requisite goodwill and heft cutting across the party lines] take the lead. The Congress and the Aam Admi party would be hard-to-find clients.
The author is a visiting scholar at the Observer Research Foundation. A well-known political analyst, he has written several books, including 24 Akbar Road and Sonia: A Biography. The opinions expressed are personal.
Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News And Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/as-narendra-modi-readies-for-2024-lok-sabha-election-oppositions-disunity-lays-bare-12270922.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping appoints longtime ally and confidant Li Qiang as Chinese PM
- What we know about Donald Trump’s potential indictment
- As Narendra Modi prepares for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, opposition disunity is laid bare
- UK to Fund French Detention Facilities as Leaders Agree Relocation Agreement | migration news
- Dolly Parton does not use the rides at her Dollywood theme park | Entertainment
- Ackelia Smith finishes as NCAA long jump runner-up
- Lil Nas X Wore Versace “Cute and Slutty” at the Oscars Fashion Show
- The annual International Night returns in epic fashion
- Japan celebrates 12 years since the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident in 2011
- Is Hollywood too sensitive for the Razzies? – The Hollywood Reporter
- Investigating the Meaning of Citizenship Amid Global Change : : 2023 : News : School of Education : Indiana University Bloomington
- ‘Big problem’: Retired colonel in Russia hits Ukraine with 6 hypersonic missiles