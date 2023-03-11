How Imran Khan wants to regain power in Pakistan





Comment this story

Comment

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April 2022, is making a major effort to return to power. The former international cricket star won several by-elections and led large protest rallies and even escaped an assassination attempt. Khan has also locked horns with the country’s mighty military, which has ruled the country for around half of its 75-year existence. He wants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to call a snap election, which Khan thinks he would comfortably win.

1. What does Imran Khan want?

The 70-year-old former prime minister has asked the 13-party coalition government that replaced him to set a date for snap elections, which are not expected before October 2023. In the by-elections at the end Last year, Khan won six of the seven seats which he personally contested, demonstrating his continued popular appeal. He continues to organize rallies to demand early elections. An opinion poll released in March found his approval rating had risen dramatically as the government’s crumbled, dragged down by months of runaway inflation and economic turmoil.

2. What are the obstacles?

He faces several court cases, including one for allegedly concealing assets, which could result in him being sentenced to prison or barred from holding public office, if convicted. There is also a history of political violence. At a rally last year, Khan was shot in the leg. He blamed his successor and a senior general for the attack. Sharif and the army condemned the shooting. The violence sparked an outpouring of sympathy for Khan, who showed no signs of backing down.

During his turbulent 3 1/2 years in office, Khan demonstrated an approach to governance that critics called haphazard and inconsistent. Faced with a balance of payments crisis, it delayed its request for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. He finally made it in 2019, only to see the program suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic. The plan was revived in 2021 after another stall after Khan agreed to tougher terms, including higher oil prices and electricity tariffs. But a few months later, Khan slashed domestic fuel costs and electricity tariffs to assuage public anger over rising living costs, again jeopardizing the IMF program. It was revived by the Sharif administration in August.

He accused Sharif and other politicians of conspiring with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to overthrow his government because he says he has been increasingly critical of the United States while seeking better relations with Russia and China. Initially, he also accused the United States of orchestrating his ouster, but he softened his tone during the campaign trail, saying he sought good relations with Washington. Khan has provided no evidence for his earlier claim, which has been denied by the United States, the Sharif government and the Pakistani military. However, his conspiracy theory has been well received by his followers.

5. Why is the position of the military important?

The Pakistani army has excessive power in a country designed as a democracy. There have been three successful military coups. When Khan became prime minister, it was only the second time since Pakistan was established in 1947 that one civilian administration had transferred power to another. Even when elected governments are in power, the military, especially its spy wing, has been instrumental in foreign and security policy. The armed forces have entrenched positions in the economy through land ownership and stakes in large corporations.

6. Did the army support Khan?

Khan said his relationship with the army during his first three years in power was excellent and that he and Bajwa were on the same page on all issues, an arrangement that critics called a hybrid regime. In behind-the-scenes maneuvers, the armed forces helped him survive several attempts by opponents to remove him from power, according to interviews Khan gave after his ouster. (The military denied helping him.) His government extended Bajwas’ tenure as army chief for three years in 2019. However, relations soured in October 2021 when former General Faiz Hameed, the former head of the military spy agency and a favorite of Khan, was moved to a lesser post. The army announced its replacement, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, three weeks before the government, sparking reports of a rift between Khan and Bajwa. When a new challenge to Khans leadership arose last year, the military apparently did not back him, opposition parties and analysts say.

Sharif rejected calls for early elections saying he wants to see through the IMF program and the government’s mandate. But he has lost popular support as voters blame his coalition for the dire economic situation. Moodys Investors Service downgraded the country’s rating to trash, citing the impact of last year’s floods, which caused more than $30 billion in damage to the economy. The rupee has plunged to new lows against the dollar and inflation is hovering at a record high. Sharif and his finance minister, Ishaq Dar, raised energy prices and taxes and pledged to meet other conditions to restart an IMF loan and avoid a default. The prime minister also promised a more balanced foreign policy, seeking good relations with China, an all-time friend, while seeking better relations with the United States and Europe. In September, Pakistan joined China in abstaining on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s attempt to illegally annex Ukraine.

More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/energy/2023/03/10/how-imran-khan-wants-to-win-back-power-in-pakistan-quicktake-l9pew4sw/a39fd06a-bf19-11ed-9350-7c5fccd598ad_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos