Trump in growing legal and political danger ahead of 2024





Comment this story

Comment

The Manhattan District Attorney has invited former President Donald Trump to testify before a grand jury next week, potentially signaling a significant development in the ongoing investigation into Trump’s business dealings.

An Atlanta-area district attorney investigating whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Georgia may announce in the coming weeks whether charges will be laid in this case.

And some former Trump allies, as well as some Trump voters, have expressed a desire for a different Republican flag bearer in 2024, specifically Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has privately indicated he plans to run for president. White House.

Trump, who stoked an insurgency trying to overturn the 2020 election results and is running again in 2024, finds himself in growing danger, both legal and political. Multiple investigations into him and his actions are entering advanced stages, while many members of the Republican Party, in private conversations and public statements, are increasingly trying to find an alternative to him.

On Friday, former Congressman Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), an early Trump supporter in 2016, took to Twitter to say that he and Tom Marino, another former Republican Representative from Pennsylvania, were urging DeSantis to officially enter the presidential fray.

More than ever, our country needs strong leadership, someone who gets things done and isn’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, Barletta wrote. So Tom Marino & I are calling on our former colleague @RonDeSantisFL to run for president in 2024. Come on Ron, your country needs you! #Never back down.

On Thursday, a new pro-DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, also revealed it would be led by Ken Cuccinelli, a former Trump administration official. In a statement, Cuccinelli cast DeSantis as a fighter with a winning conservative track record with the ability to muster an unrivaled grassroots political army.

Yet for Trump, who since entering politics in 2015 has proven to have more lives than even the luckiest of felines, the latest developments could also prove to be little more than distractions that don’t fundamentally undermine his support among much of the Republican base.

The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump

The theory that Trump has defined and validated throughout his political career has been the Republican 5th Avenue Theory, which is that he could do anything he could shoot anyone on 5th Avenue and they would stay with him, said Kevin Madden, senior adviser to Mitt Romneys. 2012 presidential campaign. This is going to be tested, but so far it has proven to be an enduring principle.

As Trump enters another period of maximum vulnerability in a career full of them, Madden added, the real question is whether any of his potential 2024 Republican rivals will take the opportunity to strike a blow. of thanks.

Whether or not they seize this moment and decide they want to take the party leadership away from him remains to be seen, Madden said.

Ryan Williams, a Republican strategist, was more blunt: If the primary and caucuses were held today, Donald Trump will still be the party’s nominee, he said.

Documents show that Trumps PAC has spent more than $10 million on attorneys for various investigations, which span from Georgia to Washington to New York. Some of his top advisers are still expected to appear before a grand jury as part of the federal investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents and obstruction of justice. And prosecutors investigating Trump’s role in the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have questioned witnesses about a number of Trump’s lawyers, as well as Trump’s own actions, The Washington Post reported. .

Two advisers to Trump, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal inside details, said his attorneys regularly brief him on different cases, and Trump is also keeping tabs on which of his advisers appear before both grand juries in Washington. From his Mar-a-Lago club, Trump regularly complains about Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading federal investigations into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, as well as the preparation for January 6. .

Smith, a top Trump adviser said, has repeatedly interviewed numerous Trump allies and advisers, which the former presidents’ team considers too aggressive. It makes him nervous and a lot of people around him are nervous, this person said.

Some members of Trump’s team are bracing for the likelihood that he will be indicted within a month, two advisers said, and that they must campaign while he faces charges. You’re thinking of Georgia and New York in particular, one of the advisers said on Friday. You might see charges in both places, and he might be on trial as he runs for president.

Still, Trump believes he can frame the various investigations as political witch hunts and still run for president, several advisers added. Appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington on March 4, Trump said he would absolutely stay in the 2024 race if indicted.

President Trump is leading by wide margins in poll after poll, and there’s no one else who can generate the kind of enthusiasm and excitement like he can, Trump’s spokesman said, Steven Cheung, in a statement. Although out-of-control Democrats attempt to influence an election by engaging in fake witch hunts, their efforts will not stop this movement or the American people from returning President Trump to the White House.

Trump’s lawyers were furious Thursday night when news broke that the Manhattan District Attorney had invited Trump to appear before a grand jury next week, and the district attorney is pursuing a case that many in the formers’ orbit presidents deem weak, two Trump advisers said.

Trump’s advisers and lawyers privately warned Trump that testifying in the New York investigation was discouraged, with one senior adviser adding that there was no way for Trump to testify.

But, the person added, the latest legal maneuvers have not gone unnoticed by Trump and his team. We all live in a constant state of worry, this person said. It’s just something else. What are you going to do about it?

On Monday, former personal attorney and Trump confidant Michael Cohen is expected to testify before the grand jury hearing evidence of silent money given to adult film actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election, confirmed a person who knows the planning of the case. . This person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter.

As part of the Georgia investigation, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) said in January that charging decisions in the case were imminent. Emily Kohrs, chair of a special grand jury investigating the case, told reporters last month that the panel had recommended multiple indictments for Willis, though she declined to comment on whether Trump was part of it, citing a request from judges to keep specific findings private until prosecutors decide whether to press charges.

There may be names on this list that you wouldn’t expect, Kohrs told CNN. But the big name that everyone keeps asking me, I don’t think you’ll be shocked.

Politically, Trump also faces a perilous moment. DeSantis, who has yet to announce an official campaign, traveled to Iowa on Friday to introduce himself to voters. Hundreds of people arrived Friday morning for his first event at a resort casino in Davenport where Trump will go on Monday for what his team bills as a speech on education.

DeSantis’ new book, The Courage To Be Free, also reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list, moving Prince Harry’s memoir from the top of the non-fiction category.

And a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found that support for Trump is lower in the first caucus state than it was two years ago, with 47% of Republicans in Iowa saying that they would definitely vote for him in the 2024 general election if he were the Republican candidate down 22 points from June 2021, when 69% said the same.

Trump’s grip on the Republican base is slipping even among his fans

Even among his fans, Trump’s grip on his base appears to be crumbling, with some supporters saying they want to find a new party standard bearer.

Still, Trump advisers and outside strategists say that, at least in the short term, judicial investigations into Trump are unlikely to hurt his support among the Republican base and could even help bolster it, if voters believe that he is unjustly attacked.

Rob Kelner, a prominent Republican lawyer who has often been a critic of Trump, warned that prosecuting a former president must be extremely buttoned up and must come across as apolitical and objective and worried that the Manhattan investigation will not meet that standard.

Any case has to pass the American public’s smell test, and it doesn’t pass the smell test for me, Kelner said.

Stuart Stevens, a former Republican consultant who now serves as an adviser to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, said far from being politically hurt, Trump may be able to walk away from the various sustained investigations.

It’s impossible to know what will happen legally, but the reaction of the majority of Republican Party voters going into the primary will be that it proves that Trump is persecuted and they need to vote for him or else they will vote for the state. deep, Stevens said. I think that will help Trump in the primary situation.

Shayna Jacobs in New York and Scott Clement in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/03/10/trump-peril-legal-political/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos