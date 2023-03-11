Politics
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver Anyiam-Osigwe lecture
Former British Prime Minister and Member of Parliament Boris Johnson will address the 16th session of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Annual Lecture Series.
The former British leader will address the august gathering in Lagos on March 27.
The latest edition was addressed by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari
When announcing the 2023 event, the Acting General Coordinator of Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe FoundationGeorge Anyiam-Osigwe, noted that the former British Prime Minister joins the ranks of global statesmen and women who have addressed the distinguished conference audience in the past.
Mr. Johnson, according to the statement, will use his experiential knowledge as one of the significant international statesmen of the 21st century to examine the central theme of the conference, “Rehumanizing the human experience: a synopsis of treaties of Anyiam-Osigwe”.
The former Mayor of London and former British Foreign Secretary, through his keynote address, will offer solutions to some of the global challenges currently plaguing the world, stoking frustrations and anger among citizens, the statement noted. .
Why we chose Boris Johnson
Regarding Mr Johnson’s choice, the Foundation’s General Coordinator said the former Prime Minister had been chosen for his courage, depth and practical knowledge in tackling some thorny national and global issues such as Brexit, the COVID-19, the Russian-Ukrainian war during his premiership.
“We considered him to be the right person to talk about the theme of rehumanizing the world. The world has gone through serious upheavals over the past two decades; of the civil war in Syria, the political instability in parts of Africa, Brexit which has really tested the United Kingdom and the whole of the European Union, the trade war between China and America and the COVID-19 pandemic which paralyzed the entire world for more than a year with the resulting social and economic dislocation.
The statement noted that Mr Johnson is one of the active world leaders of the past decade who has faced some of these issues and led the world through a pandemic that only happens once in a century.
“We are confident that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and insights,” the statement said.
About Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson previously served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party.
He was also Foreign Secretary and Mayor of London. He is still a serving member of the British Parliament.
He succeeded Theresa May as Britain’s Prime Minister after the latter resigned due to her failure to seal the Brexit deal.
READ ALSO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
The Foundation statement said Mr Johnson is a champion of democracy, freedom and free-market capitalism, and believes the West’s sheer power of innovation will guide us through the ramifications of war against Ukraine and post-COVID shocks, and defeat struggling authoritarian regimes.
The statement said Mr Johnson believes technology, driven by free-market democracies, will eventually defeat our greatest challenges in health, science and global warming.
In addition, Mr Johnson, according to the statement, says that in the 21st century countries must be able to deregulate and be as competitive as possible, which is why he successfully campaigned for Brexit – taking up the control of UK legislation, marking the biggest constitutional change for half a century, and allowing the UK to generate the fastest vaccine approval in the world and the fastest vaccine deployment in Europe – with all the resulting economic benefits.
“Mr. Johnson is the kind of politician who takes risks for the principles of democracy, freedom and free markets, and stands with those who fight against authoritarian regimes,” the statement said.
|
