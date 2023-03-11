Donald Trump Access Hollywood tape may be used in civil rape trial, judge says | donald trump





Donald Trump’s tape bragging about sexual assault on women that exploded at the end of the 2016 election campaign but did not stop him from winning the presidency will be allowed in an upcoming civil trial in New York.

A federal judge ruled Friday that columnist E Jean Carroll can use Trump’s 2005 remarks, recorded during a conversation with an Access Hollywood TV personality, in support of his lawsuit accusing Trump of the being raped in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he denied the rape ever happened or that he even knew the longtime former Elle magazine columnist, after he first described in a 2019 book his meeting with Trump at late 1995 or early 1996.

In the leaked tape, the former president graphically brags while speaking to Billy Bush and then Access Hollywood about how celebrities like him can grope women without waiting for their consent.

In this case, a jury could reasonably conclude, even from the Access Hollywood tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he had in fact had contact with female genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he had attempted to do so, wrote Judge Lewis Kaplan.

A trial is scheduled for next month, but the judge has yet to say whether it will include Carroll’s defamation allegations or if it will only relate to the rape charges she formally filed in November after the New York State temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even though attacks took place decades ago.

Carroll argues that a chance friendly encounter between her and Trump at an upscale Manhattan department store turned violent when they both walked into a dressing room to supposedly try on some lingerie Trump wanted to buy for a friend. , but instead, she alleges that he raped her there.

The judge also said he would allow jurors to hear testimony from two other women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

In an October deposition for the upcoming trial, Trump dismissed Carroll’s claims, saying: Physically she’s not my type, although he misidentified her as one of his ex-wives. when shown a photo.

Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is unrelated to the judge, confronted the former president and 2024 Republican White House nominee with claims two dozen other women have made against him, asking if some are true.

I would say. I mean, I don’t see any. I mean, you didn’t show me anything, Trump replied, according to the transcript.

In the Access Hollywood tape, Trump said that sometimes when he sees beautiful women: I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And he added that: When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything to grab them by the pussy.

He later issued a public apology, saying the comments were locker room banter.

