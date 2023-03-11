Li Qiang: China appoints trusted ally of Xi Jinping as PM







hong kong

CNN

—

China’s lawmaker has named Li Qiang, a longtime aide to leader Xi Jinping, as prime minister, the man tasked with reviving the world’s second-largest economy after three years of zero-Covid restrictions. The National People’s Congress endorsed Li in a largely solemn vote at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday morning. Li obtained 2,936 votes, with three votes against him and eight abstentions. Li, 63, is one of the most trusted proteges of Xi, the country’s most powerful leader for decades. He will replace outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who had been Xi’s second-in-command since 2013. Traditionally, the post of prime minister is an influential role in charge of the economy, although over the past decade its power has been eroded by Xi, who has made almost all decisions in his hands. Even so, much of the new prime ministers’ efforts are likely to focus on trying to turn around the situation in China’s economy, which recently set a GDP growth target for this year of around 5%, the lowest for decades. It won’t be an easy task: China is in the midst of a historic slowdown for the all-important housing market, consumer spending is sluggish and youth unemployment remains high. And local governments are riddled with debt. Business confidence plummeted following an unprecedented regulatory crackdown on the private sector and heightened uncertainty over China’s future policy. Relations between the United States and China are at their lowest point in decades, leading to escalating tensions in technologies and investments. Foreign investment in China has plummeted. Xi has identified Li Qiang, a former Shanghai Communist Party boss who presided over the city’s chaotic two-month lockdown, as the man to meet those challenges during a leadership reshuffle in October. Born in the eastern province of Zhejiang, Li began his career as a laborer at an irrigation pumping station. He did his undergraduate studies in agricultural mechanization at a college in the city of Ningbo, then rose through the ranks of the provincial bureaucracy. His career took off after serving as Xi’s de facto chief of staff when Xi was party chief of Zhejiang province between 2002 and 2007. Li is the first prime minister since the Mao era not to have previously served in the State Council, China’s cabinet, as a deputy premier, analysts said. It was Li’s personal ties to Xi that appear to have snagged his promotion over more qualified candidates, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, when Li was promoted last year. But some analysts said his tenure in Shanghai, particularly before the Covid lockdown last year, indicated a pragmatic, pro-business style. During Lis’ time there, Tesla built its first gigafactory outside the United States in the city. Tesla is the sole owner of this factory, the first foreign automaker in China to fully own its factory. China’s business environment is expected to become friendlier, at least in the next two years under Li, who is likely to support private companies and foreign investors, Citi analysts said in a research report. In 2019, Li also oversaw the launch of the Nasdaq-style Chinese stock market on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/10/china/li-qiang-premier-china-economy-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos