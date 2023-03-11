Turkey’s economy would be boosted by opposition win, economists say

Significant concerns remain for the country’s finances, experts warn, regardless of power after upcoming presidential elections

Turkey’s economy would likely get an immediate boost, particularly from foreign investment, if opposition candidate Kemal Kldarolu beats Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the next election, economists have told The Media Line, two months before citizens go to the polls.

Worries about the economy have been a key factor in Erdogan’s declining popularity, although his approval rating has risen steadily and been less affected by his government’s handling of the devastating February earthquake than some had not foreseen it.

Bloomberg reported that Eurobonds rallied and there was a drop in credit default swaps after the opposition coalition reached an agreement on Monday to make Kldarolu the nominee, after a weekend chaotic in which the second largest party temporarily left the bloc. Kldarolu, a 74-year-old former civil servant and economist, leads the largest party in the bloc, the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Timothy Ash, Turkey economist and strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said the reaction showed people were more confident about the future.

He said that in the short term, a return to orthodox economic policy and better central bank governance is expected.

The market will recover; the lira will rally, he said.

Economists say investor confidence in the country’s finances has been shaken by unorthodox economic policies.

Turkey has experienced skyrocketing inflation over the past two years, blamed on policies the government has insisted on, which have led to soaring prices for food and other basic necessities.

Independent economists said Turkey’s true inflation rate last October was over 180%, about double the official rate reported at the time.

Inflation recently fell to 57% in January, according to official data, although independent economists said annual inflation actually stood at 121%.

The Turkish lira also lost value against the US dollar in 2018, when Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as finance minister.

Central bank governors have also been changed several times and would not raise interest rates, which orthodox economic policy says is necessary to combat rising inflation.

Economists say all of these decisions have undermined confidence in Turkish economic policy and raised serious questions about central bank independence.

Cem akmakl, an assistant professor of economics at Istanbul Koc University, said there would likely be more foreign investment if the opposition won.

He also believed that the opposition alliance would move in a more orthodox direction compared to Erdogan’s parliamentary coalition.

THE [opposition] coalition represents policies that are more widely accepted among economists, he said.

akmakl and Ash said the opposition coalition would have experienced people to fill decision-making roles for the country’s financial policies.

akmakl warned that interest rates were unlikely to see drastic increases anytime soon, as this would hurt the economy.

He also warned that the long-term outlook for Turkey was poor and said the Turkish lira was very likely to depreciate.

The real challenge the opposition will face going forward is institution building, and the pace of the long-term economy will be determined by this effort by the opposition to succeed in building the institutions, he said. declared.

Ash said another long-term concern would be the stability of the coalition, which has a diverse set of political ideologies.

Economic problems can all be solved, Ash said. I think if there is political unity in the coalition, they can quickly get back on track.

In response to Turkey’s financial difficulties, Erdogan sought foreign investment but was reprimanded by Western allies, including the United States, who sharply criticized Turkey for buying Russian weapons.

But the Turkish president has found more success elsewhere.

This week, Saudi Arabia said it had given $5 billion to Turkey’s central bank, saying it was committed to supporting the country’s economy.

Also this month, the United Arab Emirates said it had signed a deal with Turkey that could boost trade between the two countries to $45 billion over the next five years.

Last year, Turkey signed an economic cooperation agreement with Russia, whose citizens have helped fuel a rebound in the important tourism sector.

While Turkey has condemned the war in Ukraine, it has maintained its relations with the Kremlin.

Ash said after the election, the West will want to know where Turkey stands on these issues, whoever wins, and that could have major implications for the country’s financial fortunes.

I think if the right decisions are made, western capital, western money will go back to Turkey, Ash said.