Possible criminal charges against Donald Trump could throw the presidential election into chaos





Former U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he leaves after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

For four years he was an unprecedented president. He may now be on the verge of becoming an unprecedented former president.

New indications that Donald Trump may be indicted in a Manhattan court could trigger complex and consequential constitutional legal battles. It could also upend the 2024 presidential election and create new divisions in American civic life.

The prospect that the 45th president could face criminal charges emerged after Mr Trump was offered an opportunity he is unlikely to accept to appear before a grand jury. Such an invitation is an omen that formal criminal charges are being considered and may soon be handed down.

This development is a signal that Mr. Trump may be about to cross another frontier of political behavior and political history. No US president has ever been indicted, nor has any former president. Although the leaders of other nations, France, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan and Argentina, among others, have been indicted and some have served prison terms, US prosecutors and courts have reluctant to prosecute the presidents of countries.

The proceeding stems from a relatively minor, non-political matter and has more to do with the precedent it might break in U.S. case law than the significance of the offense, the payment of US$130,000 in silent money to the porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump. The former president has denied these allegations.

There is virtually no likelihood that Mr. Trump will be imprisoned for his actions in this case, and the political fallout from an indictment could play more to his political advantage than his legal vulnerability in this particular case.

As a master of deviation and misinformation, said UCLA constitutional law professor Jon Michaels, Trump can be very effective, at least during the early stages of indictments, in that he can tell only one story about the Blue State Democrats unfairly prosecuting him.

But if Mr. Trump is in fact indicted, a grand barrier of 234 years will have been breached, potentially opening up the possibility that he could be more easily indicted in other far more politically charged and historically significant cases.

These include cases stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on Capitol Hill and his efforts, in Georgia and elsewhere, to intimidate election officials into finding enough votes to allow him to win in the 2020 election. Mr. Trump’s greatest legal risk comes from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his involvement in the rampage of the Capitol and his handling of classified documents after his term ended.

Now, it’s no longer surprising that issues like this continue to emerge from the Trumpworld miasma, said David Kennedy, a prominent Stanford University historian, who called the case a sordid affair involving obscure laws that are difficult for the general public to understand. He speculated, however, that it might be one of those molehills that turn into a mountain.

In all likelihood, however, the impact of the Daniels case could be more political than judicial.

Mr. Trump has already indicated that he would not give up his third presidential campaign if indicted. I wouldn’t even think about leaving, he told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland last week.

It will probably improve my numbers, he said of the prospect of being charged. He added that district attorneys across the country investigating him were racists; New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is black. Mr. Trump called the Department of Justice, which has its own ongoing investigations, the Department of Injustice.

Mr Trump has claimed he is the victim of what he calls the greatest witch hunt of all time, and an indictment in the Daniels case would serve to back up his claims that he is being persecuted for reasons policies, a notion likely to inflame its supporters. .

Even so, a case like this still has the potential to reach the Supreme Court; in a murky 1935 case involving the sale of chicken, the high court dealt a serious blow to the Franklin Delano Roosevelts New Deal. If the Daniels case made it to the court chamber, it would take its place alongside the United States v. Nixon as a test of whether the separation of powers, a vital element of the American constitutional system, would prevent a challenge to the judiciary against the executive power. In that Watergate-era scandal, the High Court ruled in 1974 that there were limits to executive privilege, the doctrine presidents usually cite when resisting judicial orders.

In his famous 1776 pamphlet Common Sense, revolutionary Thomas Paine wrote, Where, some say, is the King of America? It was the question of the time, and of all American history. In America, the law is king, he replied.

We’ve ceased to doubt that presidents lie, tamper with records, hide evidence and obstruct justice at least since the Watergate era, said Amy Dru Stanley, the historian who directs the America in World Civilization program at the University of Chicago. And similarly, it must be recognized that a former president is not above the law and that democracy is based on this principle.

