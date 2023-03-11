Who is Li Qiang, new Chinese Prime Minister and loyal to Xi Jinping?

It’s official. Li Qiang is China’s new premier. He replaced Li Keqiang, who became prime minister in 2013 but was increasingly sidelined by President Xi Jinping.

Li Qiang, a close confidant of Xi, will nominally be in charge of the world’s second-largest economy which faces some of its worst prospects in years. He was nominated by the president and appointed to the post during the Saturday morning session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament. It came a day after Xi, 69, secured a break-of-standards third five-year term as head of state, setting him up to rule perhaps for life.

Let’s take a closer look at Li Qiang:

Who is he?

Li Qiang, 63, is from Zhejiang Province. Li Qiang has been a friend of Xi since he was in the provincial government decades ago.

According CNA, Li Qiang served as the Xi’s de facto chief of staff in Zhejiang province.

Li Qiang held the post, a role for most trusted confidants, from 2004 to 2007 when Xi was Zhejiang’s party chief. According BBCLi and Xi during their time together impressed their superiors with their practice of working long hours at night.

Li’s promotion to governor of the economic powerhouse province in 2013, the year Xi became president, meant he was set on a path by Xi to be prepared for bigger roles.

In 2015, Li accompanied Xi on a visit to the United States to meet then-President Barack Obama. In Seattle with Xi, Li gave a speech calling for more cooperation between Zhejiang companies and US companies.

When Xi sacked several Jiangsu provincial officials amid a corruption crackdown and needed someone he trusted to fill the political vacuum, he dispatched Li in 2016, elevating him to chief. of the provincial party.

One of Xi’s most trusted acolytes, Li Qiang previously served as Shanghai’s party chief, a position Xi himself held.

Pro-business and pragmatic

Li Qiang is known for his pragmatism and entrepreneurial spirit.

According to the wall street journalLi in December during his first public speech representing the State Council, said senior party officials are working to create a favorable business environment.

He pushed for greater economic integration of the Yangtze River Delta region and oversaw the expansion of the Financial Center Free Trade Zone which now houses the Chinese factory of American automaker Tesla as well as many advanced semiconductor and manufacturing companies.

According to BBCLi Qiang played a key role in bringing Tesla to Shanghai, the company’s first factory outside the United States.

Tesla, unlike other automakers, was also not brought in to partner with a Chinese company.

He was a strong advocate for greater market openness to foreign investors and urged local bureaucracy to create a business-friendly environment when he was in charge of Shanghai, said Wang Feng, chairman of the financial services group. Shanghai-based Ye Lang Capital. SCMP.

It is likely to give businesses, domestic or foreign, greater freedom in conducting cross-border trade while forcing government officials to further cut red tape to serve businesses.

A Shanghai-based entrepreneur said he was surprised when Li responded to an unsolicited letter asking for help.

“He took care of our case and removed unnecessary regulatory hurdles for us, even though we were just a small private company,” the company owner said, declining to be named given the the sensitivity of political discussions in China.

However, during his tenure as Shanghai party leader, Li Qiang was criticized on social media for the harsh two-month COVID lockdown of the city’s 25 million people last year.

During Shanghai’s lockdown, Li repeatedly appeared on state media visiting residential compounds and hospitals.

Making his rounds, he reiterated the COVID party line: “We must resolutely implement the spirit of Party Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and firmly persist in the zero momentum approach.”

Despite the stain of COVID-19 on his record, Li was elevated to the party’s second-highest rank last year, perhaps a harbinger of things to come.

In November, Li made an abrupt decision to activate reopening plans sooner than expected, in an effort to contain the economic toll of the zero-COVID campaign and protests that had rocked leaders, the four people said and another knowledgeable person says.

The result was a chaotic reopening in December, when China suddenly ended lockdowns, mass testing and other restrictions.

Li would also be the first prime minister since 1976 not to be promoted to deputy prime minister, Neil Thomas, senior analyst for China and Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, said on Twitter.

“The tradition is that someone who becomes prime minister has to be deputy prime minister before – it’s totally against party conventions,” said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a US think tank, who described Li’s performance in Shanghai as poor.

Why was Li Keqiang fired?

Li Keqiang has been increasingly sidelined as Xi has accumulated ever greater powers and increased military and security services for the benefit of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Li Keqiang was also apparently aligned with former Chinese president and party leader Hu Jintao. Hu, it will be recalled, was last year in a high-profile decision removed from the Party Congress stage on Xi’s orders.

Xi is not first among equals, but far above his peers, said Cheng Li, an expert on Chinese leadership at the Brookings Institute in Washington, DC. Ultimately, Li was a team player who prioritized party unity, he said.

Meanwhile, Li Keqiang’s authority was gradually shrinking, beginning with a reorganization of the offices in 2018. While some might have wished Li Keqiang had been more influential or decisive, the ground was crumbling beneath his feet. as Xi further transferred state powers. Council, Chinese Cabinet, to party institutions, Cheng Li said.

This shift towards expanded party control is expected to continue at the current congress meeting on an even larger scale.

At the same time, Xi appeared to favor longtime trusted brothers-in-arms such as economic adviser Liu He and legislature leader Li Zhanshu over Li Keqiang, leaving him little visibility or influence.

Li Keqiang’s lack of visibility sometimes made it difficult to remember that he was technically ranked No. 2 in the party.

Li was a prime minister largely kept out of the spotlight by order of the boss, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London University School of Oriental and African Studies and a longtime observer of China politics.

At a time when personal loyalty trumps everything, the fact that Li was not viewed solely as a Xi loyalist could end up being the main reason he will be remembered fondly, Tsang said.

Li Keqiang has been associated with a more economically focused view of governance, in stark contrast to the ideological tone Xi has brought to politics, said Rana Mitter of the University of Oxford.

Li Keqiang could be the last prime minister of his kind, at least for a while, Mitter said.

What are the experts saying?

Experts say Li Qiang and Xi Jinping are likely to work closely together.

His main assets are his long work as a close adviser to Xi Jinping, Andrew Collier, China analyst at Global Source Partners, told SCMP.

“I believe that the trust between President Xi Jinping and Li Qiang will be very important to ensure that the relationship between the Central Committee of the Politburo Standing Committee and the State Council will be transparent,” Victor Gao, full professor of the Soochow University says CNA

The next 10 years will decide if and how quickly the overall size of the Chinese economy (will grow, and if it will) be the largest economy in the world.

He has the opportunity to do something big, but it must all be done according to Xi’s prevailing thoughts or within his tolerance, said an independent Chinese economist speaking on condition of anonymity. SCMP.

Chinese politics could also see periods of turbulence.

Carl Minzner, an expert on Chinese law and governance at New York’s Fordham University and the Council on Foreign Relations, said Xi’s authoritarian tendencies risked a return to Mao-era practices where elite politics became even more byzantine, vicious and unstable, said Minzner.

Li Keqiang’s departure marks the end of an era when expertise and performance, rather than political loyalty to Xi himself, were the main career criteria for ambitious officials seeking to rise to higher positions. did he declare.

All these developments speak of one thing: the Communist Party will rule everything, including economic and financial work, said Shen Meng, director of Beijing-based investment bank Chanson & Co. Bloomberg.

Policymakers place the financial sector at the heart of the economy as a lubricant for its smooth development, and if the economy goes wrong, the sector is primarily to blame.

