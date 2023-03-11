PM Modi: Scale local solutions with technical assistance for disaster management





At a time when cracks are appearing especially in Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said local housing and urban planning models should evolve using new technologies to provide solutions and a disaster management strategy. Modi recalled how Bhunga houses in Kutch largely survived the earthquake. Speaking at the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, Modi said the theme of the event Building local resilience in a changing climate is familiar to Indian tradition as this element is clearly visible in wells, architecture and old towns. Read also: Many tools on the horizon to predict earthquakes Enriching local technology and hardware with new technology is the need of the hour. When we link examples of local resilience to future technology, only then can we do better in the direction of disaster resilience, he told the gathering. He was also of the opinion that the way of life of yesteryear was very comfortable and it was the experience that taught us to deal with the natural calamities of drought, floods and incessant rains. He also pointed out that by studying the natural calamities of the last century, an accurate hypothesis can be made while insisting on the timely revision of these methods, whether it is material or system. The way India has developed technology and human resources related to disaster management has served the country well, he pointed out. Explore the use of AI, 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) to prepare for the future of the ambulance network, he advocated. Recognition and reform are the two main components of strengthening disaster management, Modi stressed. The Prime Minister noted that the global appreciation of the work of the Indian relief team in Trkiye and Syria has recently made every Indian proud. He congratulated the winners of Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar – Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram. Modi also opened the exhibition to showcase innovative ideas, initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of disaster risk reduction. Also read: PM Modi talks to his Australian Albanese counterpart Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State Home Minister Nityanand Rai were among those present at the occasion. SHARE Copy link

