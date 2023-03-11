Michael Cohen to testify before grand jury next week in Trump investigation





Trump asked to testify before the grand jury

Former President Donald Trump asked to testify before a Manhattan grand jury 02:58

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, is expected to testify before a Manhattan grand jury next week in an investigation into the former president, a person familiar with the plans told CBS News.

The New York Times first reported the timing of the testimony.

Cohen is preparing to appear before a grand jury considering allegations related to alleged “silent money” payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during former President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

A week ago, Cohen said he met with prosecutors 18 times. He met with investigators again on Friday, telling reporters he had yet to testify before the grand jury.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office also invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, a move that suggests he could face indictment in the case, according to a source familiar with the matter. An offer to testify often precedes an indictment in New York.

“The Manhattan District Attorney’s threat to indict President Trump is simply insane,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “For the past five years, the DA’s office has been on a witch hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life, and they’ve been gutted at every turn — and now this.”

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s White House adviser and former campaign manager, met with prosecutors for at least the second time on Wednesday. Days earlier, Trump’s former director of strategic communications, Hope Hicks, was also reportedly escorted into the prosecutor’s office building through the back entrance.

Robert Costa contributed to this report.

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital.

