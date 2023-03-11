Temporary relief for Imran Khan as Balochistan High Court suspends arrest warrants for 2 weeks





A warrant for Khan’s arrest without bail has been issued by a local court in a hate speech case involving public incitement against state institutions…

Digital Desk: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has received temporary relief after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) suspended a two-year arrest warrant on Friday weeks that had been issued against him by a local court in a Quetta case, Geo News reported.

A non-dischargeable arrest warrant has been issued for Khan by a local court in a hate speech case involving public incitement against state institutions.

The suspension comes as a police team from Quetta arrives in Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman as per court order, Geo News reported.

Following a case registered at the Bijli Ghar police station, a judicial magistrate in Quetta issued a warrant for the arrest of the head of the PTI without bail. Imran Khan has been charged with defamation of government organisations. On the complaint of a citizen by the name of Abdul Khalil Karak, the police of Baluchistan filed a complaint against the president of the PTI.

BHC Judge Zaheer-Ud-Din Kakar heard the plea filed on behalf of the PTI leader by Iqbal Shah of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ISF).

The plea argued that the offense was not committed within the jurisdiction of Bijli Police Station, where the case was filed, and asked the judge to dismiss the FIR.

While suspending the warrant, Judge Kakar summoned the Balochistan police chief, the SP legal adviser and the Bijli police station officer. The hearing was later postponed for two weeks, according to reports.

A day earlier, a local court in Quetta had issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for the PTI leader in a case filed against him under several sections of the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC) and the 2016 electronic crime prevention. (PECA).

The arrest warrant was issued by a judicial magistrate, who ordered the authorities to bring the former prime minister to justice.

In his speech on Sunday, the PTI chief lashed out at ‘state institutions’ after a team of Islamabad police came to his residence in Zaman Park to arrest him in the matter Toshakhana.

The former prime minister, who was ousted in April last year, expressed his anger while addressing workers and party supporters at the Zaman Park residence in Lahore who took part in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ campaign. .

In his fiery speech, the PTI President said he would not allow the country to kneel before any institution or individual.

According to The News International, Imran Khan faces a total of 37 cases brought against him across the country.

These include legal disputes, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases, as well as actions taken against the PTI leader by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pragnews.com/international/Temporary-relief-for-Imran-Khan-as-Balochistan-High-Court-suspends-arrest-warrants-for-2-weeks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos