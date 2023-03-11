Today’s ‘Vishwakarmas’ can become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post-budget webinar on PM VIKAS | Economy News

New Delhi: Noting the contributions of centuries-old traditional craftsmen and artisans, who work with their hands using tools, known as Vishwakarma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that today’s Vishwakarma can become the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Prime Minister Modi was addressing a post-budget webinar on “PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS)” on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of a new scheme for artisans and craftsmen, the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) scheme. (Also read: Smartphones coming out in March 2023: see the full list here)

Mentioning that small artisans play an important role in the production of local handicrafts, Prime Minister Modi during the webinar said that the Vishwakarma Yojana focuses on their empowerment and the program took center stage shortly after its announcement. .

“After Prime Minister Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman’s announcement, there were long discussions, and newspapers and economic experts took notice. The mere announcement became a center of attraction,” Prime Minister Modi said. .

“Lord Vishwakarma is considered the ultimate creator and greatest architect. In his idols, he is seen holding various tools. In our society, those who create something with their own hands using tools have a rich tradition “, he added. added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that the program aims at the development of traditional artisans while preserving their rich traditions and that the Vishwakarma of today can become the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

“Our goal is to transform the Vishwakarma friends of today into the great entrepreneurs of tomorrow,” Prime Minister Modi said. “To achieve this, stability is needed in their business model,” he added. This webinar was part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars organized by the Government of India to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

Apart from ministers and secretaries of relevant central government ministries, craftsmen and experts, as well as officials from state governments and attached offices of MSME and textiles ministries also attended the webinar and made suggestions for better implementation of the budget announcement.