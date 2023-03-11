General elections in Turkey set for May 14: Electoral Commission





Turkey’s Election Commission approved Erdogan’s decision to hold the elections on May 14, a month earlier than originally planned.

People walk past a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Eminonu commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, March 9, 2023 (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) The presidential election date set by the president for May 14 was approved by Turkey’s High Electoral Commission on Friday, according to Resmi Gazete. On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree setting general elections for May 14. “Our committee voted unanimously to approve May 14 as the date for presidential and legislative elections. The second round of the presidential election, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28,” the committee statement said. Erdogan’s only opponent so far and the only People’s Alliance opposition candidate is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party. Last January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that general elections would be held on May 14, a month earlier than originally planned. Erdogan said “seasonal conditions”, including exams and agricultural work, were taken into consideration when deciding to move the election from June 18 to May 14. Read more: Turkish general elections scheduled for May 14: Erdogan Earlier this week, a poll by the ALF showed that Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is currently supported by 31% of citizens, while 31.8% plan to vote for the People’s Republican Opposition Party. According to the poll, the pro-Kurdish opposition People’s Democratic Party is in third place in terms of popularity with 11.3% of the vote, while the popularity of the opposition Good Party has risen from 16 % in February to 8.9%. However, when asked about their preferred presidential candidate, 55.1% of respondents said they would vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Read more: Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to end Erdogan-era ‘madness’ Kemal Kilicdaroglu has become the main opposition leader who will face Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming presidential elections after the leaders of six opposition parties united in the People’s Alliance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/general-elections-in-turkey-set-for-may-14:-electoral-commis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos