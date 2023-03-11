Maryam Nawaz asks people to kick Imran Khan out of Punjab





The Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz addresses her party’s workers’ convention in Faisalabad on March 10, 2023, in this image taken from video. YouTube/PTVNewsLive

A few days before the upcoming elections in Punjab, the first vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, without naming the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, asked the people to recognize their enemy and drive him out of the province.

General elections are due to be held in the province on April 30.

In another broadside to Khan, Maryam claimed that the “enablers” of the deposed prime minister who was removed from power by a vote of no confidence are fleeing one after another and leaving him alone.

Addressing the PML-Ns workers’ convention in Faisalabad on Friday, she said: The establishment threw away this basket [Imran] of the head, considering it as a litter.

Calling Khan a watch thief, the PML-N stalwart said she had seen great prime ministers see them hanged and sent into forced exile, but she had never seen a watch-stealing prime minister.

She went on to say, He [Khan] is a thief, his party is a thief and his wife is also a thief.

The PML-N leader accused Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, of accepting a five-carat diamond ring as a bribe for approval of official records.

She was referring to the audio leak allegedly featuring a business tycoon and his daughter. In the audio, she allegedly told him that Farah Khan aka Gogi, a close friend of Khan’s wife, told her that Bushra Bibi had refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring. She told her father they demanded a five-carat diamond ring.

Calling Khan the greatest fitna (misdeed), she said: Neither he works nor lets anyone work.

Turning her guns on the Panama Bench, the PML-N leader said the county was progressing under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister when the bench overthrew her government.

In July 2017, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case.

The higher court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif for failing to disclose his unclaimed claims constituting assets of UAE-based Capital FZE in his candidacy papers for the 2013 general election, saying this meant he did not was not honest and truthful, in accordance with the Constitution.

Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan’s progress are linked, affirmed Maryam and said, Saqib Nisar! The nation will never forgive you.

They not only ousted Sharif from the government but also imposed a watch thief on the nation, PML-N leader Nisar rebuked.

She reiterated that the elections would be held after rendering accounts and balancing the scale of justice.

