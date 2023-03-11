Balancing the Scales of Justice Ahead of Elections: Maryam





FAISALABAD:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz called on Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to be held accountable on Friday before summoning general elections in the country. .

In a hard-hitting speech at the PML-N workers’ convention in Faisalabad, Maryam Nawaz told a packed crowd that those who conspired against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were now confessing and naming themselves in public.

She also fired a broadside against the Supreme Court bench that disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in 2017 and ordered the National Accountability Bureau to file a corruption complaint against him after the Panama Papers leaked.

“First balance the scales, then hold an election the next morning, I will have no objections,” Maryam told the convention. “The election will definitely take place, but first there will be accountability,” she added.

She stressed that “some decisions” still needed to be made before calling the elections. “An innocent Nawaz Sharif made 200 court appearances but Imran Khan only made two. This is unacceptable,” she said.

“On the one hand, two years in prison [was awarded to the PML-N supporters] but on the other, bail in two hours [to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan]. This is unacceptable.”

She said those who conspired against Nawaz Sharif were confessing one by one saying “we conspired”. She added that everyone involved in the 2017 and 2018 plot not only speaks for themselves, but also reveals other characters.

According to Maryam Nawaz, the country was developing at a rapid pace when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister. She added that Nawaz Sharif was returning home and “on the day of his return, prosperity will return to Pakistan.”

‘Panama Bank’

Limiting her criticism to just two former chief justices, Maryam warned Sadiq Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa that by disqualifying Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Panama Papers bench’ has caused irreparable damage to Pakistan and people will not let them.” hide” in their residences.

Maryam has apparently changed her goal post from sitting judges and retired general to retired judges from the bench of the Panama Papers.

It was not the first time that Maryam and other leaders working in her camp had changed their goals. In recent months, the party has shifted from criticizing former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed, to only criticizing the latter. However, in his speech on Friday, even the usual criticism of (retired) General Faiz was nowhere to be found.

Similarly, Maryam and company recently took two sitting Supreme Court (SC) Justices directly and the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan, indirectly, into his cross heirs. However, as mentioned earlier, during the speech in Faisalabad, Maryam broadly limited her criticism to just two retired chief justices.

She said the nation would not spare the ‘Panama Papers bench’ judges as they not only ‘wronged’ Nawaz but also wreaked havoc across the nation by playing with the future of the once prosperous country . She also said that the “confessions” of these judges were now pouring in, proving the “innocence” of Nawaz.

She further said that the remaining former judges will also speak soon about how they “wrongly convicted” Nawaz.

PML-N’s SVP also slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, for selling a gifted wristwatch, for not owning his alleged daughter and for illegally donating £190m to a property tycoon . She alleged that Imran was a “mob”, who used his workers as a shield to protect him.

She announced that her father was returning to Pakistan. She also asked her party activists to prepare for the elections, but she said that before the elections a few decisions still need to be made. “The nation will never forgive Saqib Nisar, who brought Imran Khan [to power] and Asif Saeed Khosa,” she said. “Those sitting on the bench in Panama have not only been hostile to Nawaz Sharif, but also to the poor of Pakistan.”

Multiplying the attacks on the head of the PTI, she went on to say that the Panama bench imposed “a drug addict” on the country, whose economic vision was limited to raising dairy products, eggs, chickens and hemp cultivation.

Continuing, she added that the effects of dairy farming were never seen in the country. The only thing visible during his tenure as Prime Minister was the effects of hemp cultivation – from Zaman Park in Lahore to Bani Gala in Islamabad.

She blasted Imran for striking such a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that plunged the country into economic crisis. “Imran Khan is responsible for the problems. Imran Khan left the country humiliated by the IMF,” she added.

She said Imran Khan’s IMF deal had tied Shehbaz Sharif’s hands. “But despite everything, with his hands tied, Shahbaz Sharif will provide free flour to 80 million people in Punjab. Has anyone ever heard of such a decision by the government of watch thieves?

The PML-N leader recalled that during his brief tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz allowed free electricity to people using less than 200 units of electricity. “Imran Khan went to court against him for giving free electricity,” she added.

In another attack on Imran, she accused the PTI leader of being the first leader to use women for his protection. She also ridiculed Imran for not attending court hearings.

“When the court calls, he says he has cast on his leg. But when he goes to his party rallies, the plaster comes off. I have never seen such a hypocrite, disgusted with the courts and fit for rallies.

She expressed sadness over the death of PTI worker Zil-e-Shah during the violence in Lahore on Wednesday. “People say he was killed in a road accident. May Allah bless his soul,” she said. However, she criticized Imran for not visiting the bereaved family.

The PML-N leader said the establishment threw Imran away like a garbage bag. “Punjab people, know your enemy! she told the crowd, asking party workers to prepare for the elections and prepare to win them.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that “we are ready to participate in the elections and we will win. However, he added that the election does not mean that “you [Imran] will not be held responsible”.

Sanullah said Imran would be arrested in the cases against him. “Sometimes you hide behind courts or hide behind lawyers, [but] you will tire yourself running and then you will be caught.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2405413/balance-the-scale-of-justice-before-elections-maryam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos