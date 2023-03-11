Jokowi inaugurates modern Bulog rice mill in Sragen





Sragen, Central Java (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Modern Rice Mill Plant (MRMP) owned by a state-owned logistics company, Bulog, in Karangmalang village, Masaran sub-district, from Sragen, Central Java, on Saturdays. Jokowi noted that the MRMP had started operating not only in Sragen but also in Subang, Kendal, Karawang, Lampung, Bojonegoro and Magetan. The president asserted that the rice milling plant will help Bulog build its capacity to absorb farmers’ high-capacity grain. To this end, he urged the director-president of the Bulog to absorb as much grain as possible from the farmers, with the price of the harvested dry rice grain (GKP) to be determined by the head of the National Food Agency ( NFA). “We want the farmers’ price to be reasonable, so that everyone can benefit, including the community as the consumer of rice,” Jokowi said. According to the Head of State, maintaining price balance was not an easy task. To this end, he ordered Bulog to absorb 2.4 million tons of rice to achieve better price stability. On the same occasion, Bulog’s Managing Chairman, Budi Waseso, explained that his side would follow the market price for rice absorption instead of the government purchase price (HPP). “If the rice is sold at Rp 7,500 or Rp 5,500 per kilogram, it will be purchased by the community based on the absorbed market price in many areas. This decision will be effective until the NFA sets a new price. “, remarked Waseso. . By constructing MRMP, Waseso is optimistic that Bulog would be able to absorb 120 tonnes of GKP per day from seven MRMPs. “Bulog has an absorption capacity of 3.6 million tons of GKP. For this year, Bulog is responsible for absorbing 2.4 million tons of rice reserves. About 70 percent of the 2.4 million tons can be absorbed during the main harvest period. This means that Bulog must be able to absorb around 1.5 million tonnes during the main harvest period and the remaining 30% during the dry harvest period,” he explained. During a working visit to Bulog MRMP in Sragen, Jokowi was accompanied by Secretary of State Minister Pratikno, NFA Chief Arief Prasetyo Adi, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Sragen District Chief Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati. Related News: Food task force seals rice mill in Bekasi

