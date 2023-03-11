Staging for PM Modis Mandya-Dharwad’s visit on March 12

The stage is set for the inauguration of the 10-lane Bangalore-Mysuru highway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his sixth visit to electoral city Karnataka on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will lay foundation stones for key projects and inaugurate the highway at Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad worth Rs 16,000 crore.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya at noon.

Thereafter, at around 3:15 p.m., he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, according to the statement.

The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects speaks to the Prime Minister’s vision to ensure world-class connectivity across the country, the statement said. To move forward in this endeavor, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the nation, he said.

The project involves six lanes of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118 km long project was developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore. This will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to around 75 minutes, according to the statement. It will act as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the region, he said.

Earlier today, Modi tagged a tweet by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who said the construction of the Bangalore-Mysuru expressway, which encompasses part of the NH-275, involves the development of four railway bridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway.

The 92 km long road project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crore. The project will play a key role in improving Kushalnagar’s connectivity with Bengaluru and help halve the journey time from about 5 hours to just two and a half hours, he said.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, the Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone of the institute was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers four-year B.Tech programs, BS-MS interdisciplinary programs of five years, M .Technology. and doctorate. programs.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the nation’s longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station. The record was recently recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The 1,507 meter long platform was constructed at a cost of around Rs 20 crore.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of the Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section of the railway network and the upgrading of the Hosapete railway station to boost connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification scheme establishes continuous operation of trains on electric traction.

The revamped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities for travellers. It was designed to resemble the monuments of Hampi, the statement said. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects. The estimated total cost of these projects is around Rs 520 crore, he said.

These efforts will improve the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the city into a futuristic urban center, he said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jayadeva Hospital and Research Center. The hospital will be developed at a cost of around Rs 250 crore and will provide tertiary cardiac care to people in the area.

In order to further increase the water supply in the region, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Dharwad Multi Village water supply scheme which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 1,040 crore. It will also lay the foundation stone for the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of around Rs 150 crore.

The project aims to mitigate flood damage and involves the construction of retaining walls and embankments, according to the statement.

The presence of prime ministers in Mandya is politically significant in Karnataka, where general assembly elections are scheduled for May.

Mandya District, a key part of the ancient Mysuru region, has traditionally been a JD(S) stronghold. The district has seven assembly districts and, except for a remnant, are represented by JD(S) legislators.

The BJP made inroads in Mandya district winning one seat (KR Pet) in the 2019 by-elections.

At this crucial moment, the party could persuade independent MP Mandya Sumalatha to announce its “full support” for the BJP two days before the prime minister’s visit to the district.