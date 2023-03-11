Accountability first, polls later, reiterates Maryam





PML-N First Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday reiterated her demand for accountability of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and uniform standards of justice ahead of the holding of elections in the country.

Addressing a PML-N workers’ convention in Faisalabad on Friday, Maryam complained about the way the women’s enclosure was set up away from the stage.

Moreover, she said, whenever elections are held, her party will win. She said her father Nawaz Sharif had been summoned to court for hundreds of hearings, but Imran Khan is allowed to ignore verdicts and court summonses. “Imran didn’t go to jail for a single day, while Nawaz was imprisoned for months,” she said.

She called Imran the biggest money launderer and alleged that he, his party and his wife were all thieves for accepting bribes in exchange for approving records. Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif will return soon as will the development from this day forward.

Maryam said those who conspired against her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, are now confessing their involvement in the plot and exposing others who were also involved. Maryam said “we don’t have to do anything…they expose themselves. It is the justice of the Almighty that we see this,” and added that not only were they confessing, but they were also pointing out other people who were part of the plot against Nawaz.

“They hatched [the conspiracy] together, but now they’re on display, so everyone is taking care of themselves. All Imran animators are fleeing the country,” she said during a speech at a PML-N workers’ convention in Faisalabad. “I say that to the Panama bench and [former chief justice] Saqib Nisar, you have to listen to this…this nation will never forgive you no matter how many explanations you offer about Sadiq and Ameen,” she said. Maryam said former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was on the run in some cases at the time, used to attend the hearings of Judge (retd) Saqib Nisar and Judge (retd) Asif Saeed Khosa, but no one bothered to stop him.

She claimed that the Panama Bank was not only an enemy of Nawaz but also an enemy of the poor people of Pakistan who received Rs2 bread and cheap sugar. Maryam lambasted Imran for “humiliating” the nation before the IMF by succumbing to its demands. “Imran is responsible for the current situation. They (the bench of Panama) imposed an incapable, incompetent and attentive thief on this nation. The nation will never forgive them for generations. She said the bench imposed a person on this nation who was addicted to drugs and he destroyed the country.

Slamming PTI leader for using party workers, especially women as ‘human shields’ to prevent arrest, Maryam said Nawaz Sharif went to jail with his daughter but never used his workers as shields while Imran uses his workers for this purpose. “He checks at his door whether the women were protecting him or not at all times,” she said. “What is happening to our daughters and sisters is shameful. Their own legislators say what is happening in Zaman Park, we can’t even say these things in words. The PML-N leader said that when the courts summon Imran Khan, he apologizes saying he has plaster on his leg. “As long as there are no cases in court, his cast will not come off. He says he’s old and he can’t come but when he has to hold a rally he’s never too old. He is only sick for the courts but not for the rallies…have you seen a bigger hypocrite in your life,” she asked. Praying for the PTI worker who lost his life a few days ago, she said she respects the workers of all political parties, but Imran does not even care about his own workers. “It is shameful that Imran called his [slain worker’s] father at his residence to express his condolences. Only a coward can do that.

