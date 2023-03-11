Turkey’s opposition unites against Erdogan ‘weaker than ever’ ahead of election

Kemal Kilidaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s Republican People’s Party (CHP), has emerged as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger in elections scheduled for May 14. Kilicdaroglu hopes to rob Erdogan of a third term as he grapples with the country’s economic crisis and the fallout from last February’s devastating earthquakes.

The Turkish presidential campaign officially started on March 10 andPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking a third term, now knows who his main opponent is.

Kemal Kilidaroglu, 74, a former bookish bureaucrat, is often described by observers as Erdogan’s opposite. He was chosen by the Table of Six, an alliance of the six main opposition parties, after weeks of negotiations and debates.

“Today we are on the verge of overthrowing the tyrant’s throne,” Kilidaroglu said the day after his appointment.

“Together we will end this madness,” he added.

Opinion polls indicate the election will be close, adding that it is the most uncertain vote on record for Erdogan since he came to power in 2003.

FRANCE 24 returns to the issues ahead of the vote.

Gandhi turkeys will challenge Erdogan

The Table of Six, a diverse coalition that includes parties from across the political spectrum, struggled to nominate a presidential candidate. During the tumultuous weekend that preceded the selection of Kemal Kilidaroglus, the coalition even seemed on the verge of imploding when Meral Aksener, the leader of the alliance’s second party, threatened to withdraw from the alliance.

It was ultimately the need for consensus that won out, says Aurlien Denizeau, an independent researcher specializing in Turkey. “The Republican People’s Party (CHP) is the most important movement in the coalition, and it has embodied the opposition to Erdogan since its creation. The appointment of its leader was a logical choice,” said Didier Billion, deputy director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Studies. Relations (Iris) and a specialist in Turkey.

Kilidaroglu, 74, is a former civil servant who held senior positions in the ministry of labor and social security and who is now one of the main opponents of the president. Since 2008, he has made a name for himself by uncovering corruption cases involving members of the AKP, the presidential party. Nicknamed “Gandhi” for his calm, Kilidaroglu launched a 450 kilometer march in 2017 to protest the erosion of democracy in Turkey. In the 2019 municipal elections, the Kilidaroglus party managed to win back several major cities, including Istanbul, from the AKP.

Despite these victories, many within the coalition criticize Kilidaroglu for his lack of charisma, favoring the appointment of the mayor of Istanbul or Ankara. “What some consider a lack of charisma could ultimately turn out to be an asset during the campaign,” said Didier Milliard. “Kemal Kilidaroglu has a very different image from that of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seen as authoritarian and belligerent. People want that kind of normalcy.”

The Kurds, election kingmakers

The appointment of Kemal Kilidaroglus could rally the Kurdish vote to the Table of Six. Coming from a family of seven children, the candidate is from the region of Dersim, with a Kurdish majority, and a member of the Alevi minority, a heterodox branch of Islam. Due to his profile, he could potentially win over the nationalist wing of the alliance, retain his leftist voters and win the votes of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

About a third of the Kurdish population traditionally votes for Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a Sunni conservative, Aurlien Denizeau said. “The vote of the remaining two-thirds, who usually vote for the HDP, is less certain. It is the third largest political party in Turkey. It has 10% of the vote. It will be the kingmaker in these elections.”

The co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, Mithat Sancar, hinted on Monday that his party may not present a candidate and offered his support to Kilidaroglu. “The alliance could win the first round of the election,” Denizeau said. “But the HDP’s offer depends on guarantees for the Kurds in the event of victory. We will therefore have to see what Kemal Kilidaroglu offers in the coming days.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan weakened “but still solid”

Facing the Table of Six, Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears “weaker than ever” but “he still benefits from a very solid electoral base”, considers Aurlien Denizeau. “According to the latest polls, he still has 40% of the vote. That’s enough to win the election, but the result could be very close.”

During the campaign, Erdogan will also be able to count on a press almost exclusively under his control to try to rally voters. “He will certainly try to play on the divisions within the opposition in order to discredit them,” added the specialist.

While the outgoing president is vulnerable due to the economic crisis and strong criticism of his handling of the February 6 earthquakes, the opposition is struggling to formulate a program. “Their common denominator is to oust Erdogan, put an end to the presidential regime and return to a parliamentary democracy”, declared Didier Billion. “As for economic or social issues, they are dragging their feet until after the elections, promising that there will be ‘compromises'”.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also certainly try to improve the country’s economic situation, even in the short term,” said Aurlien Denizeau. He will draw attention to his foreign policy, one of the few areas where there is consensus on his positive record, particularly regarding his handling of the war in Ukraine.

This article has been adapted from the original in French.