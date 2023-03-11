Donald Trump could soon be in the running for the presidency while facing criminal charges





Never before has a US president been charged with criminal charges after leaving office. But that could soon change. The New York Times reported on Thursday that Donald Trump has been asked to testify before a grand jury next week, a strong sign that charges against him in the Stormy Daniels secret money investigation may be imminent. The case, if brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, would be extremely complex, particularly because the potential defendant is the former president and current GOP nomination leader. But it would put Trump in the greatest legal danger he has ever faced and could recast the 2024 race, which he says he would continue to run in if charged.

I did absolutely nothing wrong, Trump said in a rambling statement Thursday night, describing the Braggs investigation as a witch hunt.

Trump is already the subject of several investigations, including those into his handling of classified documents and his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. The investigation in question which was opened by then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance centers on the $130,000 that former Trump fixer Michael Cohen paid to silence Daniels, a adult film actress who claims to have had an affair with Trump, during the final days of the 2016 campaign. Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple counts including making illegal payments to the request from a political candidate, claims that Trump directed these payments and later reimbursed him. (Trump and his legal team, for their part, have denied the allegations).

Essentially, prosecutors are investigating whether Trump’s actions may have constituted a crime, since his company not only apparently falsely accounted for its reimbursements to Cohen, but may have done so as part of another crime: illegal contribution. campaign, given that Daniel’s silence helped Trump. offer. Its uncertain legal ground, as the Times notes, which could make for a tough business. Even more difficult could be the unprecedented trial of the former president, who has apparently threatened political violence if prosecuted. I think you would have problems in this country, the kinds we may not have seen before, Trump told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt last fall. I don’t think the people of the United States would support it.

Not only has Trump raised the specter of civil unrest; he made it clear that he would absolutely pursue his re-election bid, even if charged. I wouldn’t even think about leaving, Trump told reporters last weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he gave a dark and rambling speech that included digging into Bragg, his investigator. It’s very bad for the country, he added, although he suggested that criminal prosecution could increase my number of Republican voters.

Whether that’s true remains to be seen. Obviously, criminal investigations, let alone indictments, are generally not good for political candidates. Trump’s growing legal troubles have already led a number of high-profile Republicans to call on the party to walk away from him. But Trump isn’t so much a politician as a cult figure, and it’s hard to imagine an indictment turning his base away from him, especially given how well he groomed them to view potential prosecutions as political persecution. It’s a weaponization of our justice system, Trump said in his angry statement Thursday. I will not be deterred.

