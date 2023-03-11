Many damaged roads, the regent of Blora confides and asks for the support of President Jokowi





The arrival of President Joko Widodo in Blora on Friday (03/10/2023) was used by the regent of Blora, H. Arief Rohman to confide and ask for the support of the number one in Indonesia regarding the construction of roads in Bloom. This was done following the construction of road infrastructure in Blora Regency which was not all completed. National roads, provincial roads and district roads to village roads. So far, the regent, who is affectionately called Mas Arief, who carries the slogan Sesarengan mBuild Sustainable Blora, has continued to seek budget support from various parties to build infrastructure in Blora. These efforts include, in 2022, providing regional loans to the Jateng Bank, lobbying Bojonegoro, and finally securing a road construction grant from the Bojonegoro Regency Government. Now, Mas Arief continues to push for budget support from the Center. When President Joko Widodo was in Blora, on Friday (03/10/2023), Regent Arief Rohman had the opportunity to directly transmit a proposal for budget support for the development of road infrastructure in the regency of Blora. He immediately spoke with the President about the need for infrastructure development at Blora Regency. Mainly on the road. “During yesterday’s working visit, we directly thanked the President that the condition of the roads in Blora Regency was still damaged and required budget support from the Center. Thank God the President gave a good response,” said Gus Arief, Saturday (11/3/2023). Several road constructions were proposed to the President, including several strategic district road links between sub-districts and regencies. As well as several provincial roads whose state is damaged. “The proposed budget with the Central Java DPU is around Rs 240 billion for the construction of provincial roads and around Rs 180 billion for district roads. Currently, it is still under central discussion with the Road Inpres program. Hopefully Blora can get a share after we talk to the president. One of the routes we are proposing is the Randublatung – Getas route, strategic access through Ngawi and several other routes,” Gus Arief explained. For provincial roads, he continued, his party is pushing the Central Java DPU to build the Blora – Purwodadi – Semarang and Cepu – Randublatung roads. All we have to do is escort him to the PUPR ministry, which is currently still on the desk. Please pray for success,” he explained. He said that currently the Blora – Purwodadi – Semarang provincial road is in poor condition. As a result, many guests from Semarang headed to Blora via the Semarang Toll Road at the Ngawi Toll Exit to Cepu Blora. The Regent thanked the President because the national road that crosses Blora, from Rembang – Blora – Cepu continues to be well maintained. For example, currently widening national road from Cabak to Pos DX Forest, Jiken. (Dinkominfo Blora/Prokompim team).

