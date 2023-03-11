Chinese president wins third term in National People’s Conference, set to rule for life

Chinese chief Xi Jinping was given a third five-year term as the nation’s president on Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic hardship and growing tensions with the WE and others.

The National People’s Congress (NPC) ceremonial endorsement of Xi’s nomination was a fatality for a leader who has swept aside potential rivals and filled the upper ranks of the ruling Communist Party with his supporters since coming to power. in 2012.

The vote for Xi was 2,952 to 0 by the NPC, whose members are appointed by the ruling party.

Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president on Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Xi, 69, nominated himself for a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, breaking with a tradition of China’s leaders handing over power once a decade. A two-term limit on the figurehead’s presidency was removed from China’s constitution earlier, hinting he could stay in power for life.

No list of candidates was distributed, and it is believed that Xi and those who won other positions ran unopposed. The electoral process remains almost entirely shrouded in secrecy, except for the process by which congress delegates placed four ballots in ballot boxes placed around the vast auditorium of the Great Hall of the People.

Xi was also unanimously named commander of the two-million-member People’s Liberation Army, a force that explicitly takes its orders from the party rather than the country.

In another vote, the party’s third official, Zhao Leji, was named head of the National People’s Congress. The vast majority of the body’s legislative work is directed by its Standing Committee, which meets year-round.

A remnant of the former Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top political power headed by Xi, Zhao, 67, has earned Xi’s trust as head of the party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, continuing an anti-corruption campaign that has frozen any potential opposition to the leader.

A delegate votes during a session of the National People’s Congress. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Former Shanghai party leader and member of the last Politburo standing committee, Han Zheng, was appointed to the largely ceremonial post of state vice president.

Xi, Zhao and Han were then sworn in with one hand on a copy of the Chinese constitution. The session also swore in 14 vice presidents of congress.

Xi’s new term and appointment of loyalists to the highest positions underscores his near-total monopoly on Chinese political power, eliminating any potential opposition to his hyper-nationalist agenda of making China the main political, military and economic rival of China. United States and leader’s authoritarian challenge to the democratic world order led by Washington.

While six others sit with him on the Politburo Standing Committee, all have long-standing ties to Xi and can be counted on to see to his will on issues ranging from party discipline to economic management.

The standing committee is all-male, and the 24-member Politburo, which has had only four female members since the 1990s, also has no women following the departure of Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan.

Second-placed Li Qiang is expected to take over as prime minister, nominally in charge of the Cabinet and guardian of the economy. Li is best known for ruthlessly imposing a brutal zero-COVID lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party leader of China’s financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents about their lack of access to food, medical care and basic care. services.

Former Guangdong Province Manufacturing Central chief Li Xi, ranked seventh, has already been nominated to replace Zhao as head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The congress is also expected to adopt measures strengthening the party’s control over government bodies at the national level as part of Xi’s campaign to centralize power under the party.

At the opening of the annual congress session on Sunday, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang announced plans for a consumer-led revival of the struggling economy, setting this year’s growth target at around 5 percent. “. fell to 3%, the second lowest level since at least the 1970s.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance announced a 7.2% increase in the defense budget to 1.55 trillion yuan (A$338 billion), marking a slight increase from 2022. China’s military spending is the second highest in the world after the United States.

On Tuesday, Qin warned in unusually harsh terms that US-China friction could lead to something more serious.

If the United States does not brake, but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no safety barrier can prevent the derailment and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations, Qin said at his first press conference since his took office last year.

It echoed comments at a small group meeting of Xi’s delegates on Monday, where he said US-led Western countries had implemented a full lockdown, encirclement and repression. of China, which has posed unprecedented and serious challenges to the development of our nations. “.

Xi followed up on Wednesday with a call to bring the armed forces up to world-class standards faster.”