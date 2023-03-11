Rishi Sunaks thinly veiled rebuke over Boris Johnson’s father’s chivalry





Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list is believed to contain around 50 names under the convention that outgoing prime ministers can ask the monarch to grant peerages, knighthoods and other honors to any number of people from their choice. There have been calls for Mr Sunak to stop Stanley Johnson from being knighted if his name is offered. Labor has also called on Mr Sunak to block any such appointment. As Prime Minister, Boris Johnson nominated his brother – a former Tory cabinet minister – for a peerage. Stanley Johnson was a Conservative Member of the European Parliament for the constituency of Wight and Hampshire East from 1979 to 1984. He has also worked at the World Bank and the European Commission, and has written a number of books on environmental issues. “Anyone can relax” It was reported on Friday that Mr Johnson had already had to reduce the number of names on the list after trying to include several of his allies from as far back as his term as mayor of London. Cabinet Office officials reportedly told the former prime minister to cut his list from around 100 to nearly 60. Paul Dacre, the editor of the Daily Mail, is said to have survived the cut as a recommendation for a peerage. Others listed for peerages include MP Nigel Adams; Nadine Dorries, the former Culture Secretary; Alister Jack, Scottish Secretary, Sir Alok Sharma, Cop26 President; and David Ross, the conservative donor, said a source who has seen the list. An ally of the former prime minister reportedly claimed everyone could relax as the list was shorter than David Camerons or Theresa Mays women quits. In 2019, Ms. May presented honors to 51 people, while in 2016, Mr. Cameron presented 59 awards. Speaking during a visit to Paris, Mr Sunak said: There are always comments and speculation about honors rolls in advance. I will not comment on speculation. I don’t see these things until I see them, so it’s hard for me to say more. Pressed again on principle, the Prime Minister replied: My dads are going to get a card on Father’s Day and that’s about it. Asked about the reports, Mr Jenrick – who served for two years in Mr Johnson’s cabinet as housing secretary – said: ‘Is it, as a matter of principle, wise for a Prime Minister to appoint a member of his own family for an honor? No, absolutely not.” He added that “we’ll have to see what ends up on that list and what the government chooses to do.” Boris Johnson has been contacted for comment.

