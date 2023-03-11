‘Champion’ Sania Mirza shares Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter and says she will continue to make India proud

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who ended her illustrious career last month, took to Twitter to share an inspirational letter she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sania, who remains one of the country’s most decorated sportswomen, thanked Prime Minister Modi for the gesture and pledged to continue to make India proud no matter what she does next. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi called Sania a “champion” and said the tennis star “has left an indelible mark on Indian sports, inspiring the next generation of athletes”.

“I want to thank you, Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, for those kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and I will continue to do whatever I can to give back. ‘India proud. Thank you for your support,’ Sania tweeted.

I would like to thank you Prime Minister @Narendra Modi Ji for those kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my abilities and I will continue to do everything I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/h87ZM9HJJp Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 11, 2023

In the letter, PM Modi wrote:“Tennis fans will find it hard to imagine that you will not be playing professionally from now on. But, throughout your career as one of India’s finest tennis players, you have left an indelible mark on the Indian sports, inspiring the next generation of athletes.

When you announced a “life update” on January 13, you wonderfully expressed your journey from a six-year-old girl who literally had to fight her way onto the courts to a world-class tennis player in the following years. You wrote that the greatest honor for you was winning medals for India. I can say you are the pride of India, dont. the success filled the heart and mind of every Indian with extreme joy.

In your Excellency, the world has seen a glimpse of India’s sporting prowess. When you started playing, the tennis landscape in India was very different. What you did was to illustrate that more women can play tennis and excel at it. But, beyond that, your success has also given strength to several other women who wanted to pursue a career in sports but were, for one reason or another, hesitant to do so. They became motivated by your success and were able to stand out in the sport. In one of your interviews you said: “Even if I inspired a young girl, a mother, a child to dare to dream, then I think my job has been fulfilled for what I was placed for. here.” Rest assured, you have more than accomplished this noble and selfless goal.

You have given the Indian people something to celebrate. Your early successes at Wimbledon as a junior player showed that you were going to be a force to be reckoned with. Likewise, your triumphs in the following Grand Slam tournaments, whether in women’s doubles or mixed doubles, have demonstrated your talent and passion for the game. The fact that you have won so many events in doubles also shows your temperament for teamwork, which is an essential sport learning.

Due to twists of fate, you had to deal with injuries, but these setbacks only strengthened your resolve and you overcame these challenges with flying colors.

I also want to thank your parents for giving you all the support possible to play. They not only trained you to become a great player, but they also instilled strong values ​​in you, which can be seen in your various post-match speeches where you show humility and absolute sportsmanship.

May you spend the years to come pursuing your other hobbies. I’m sure we’ll continue to see you, especially in mentoring young sporting talent. I also hope you can spend more quality time with Izhaan.

Thank you once again for all you have done for India and my best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Featured Video of the Day

Prime Minister Modi and his Albanian counterpart will attend the first day of the 4th India-Australia test in Motera