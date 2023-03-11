Xi Jinping appoints close aide Li Qiang as new Chinese premier





China’s parliament on Saturday confirmed President Xi Jinping’s close aide Li Qiang as the country’s new prime minister, succeeding Li Keqiang who had held the post for 10 years and overseen the second-largest economy. IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with newly elected Prime Minister Li Qiang during the fourth plenary session of the National People’s Congress, in Beijing, China March 11, 2023. Photo: Greg Baker/Pool via Reuters The annual session of the National People’s Congress, a ceremonial body that regularly adopts proposals from the ruling Chinese Communist Party, endorsed Li Qiang’s candidacy after his name was proposed by Xi himself. Li Qiang, 63, said to be a pro-business politician in Xi’s inner circle, will be the number two in the CCP and the government after Xi, who was confirmed on Friday for an unprecedented third five-year term. Xi, 69, is the only leader after party founder Mao Zedong to have served more than two five-year terms and is widely expected to be in power for life. Li Qiang, who worked with Xi during his provincial stints before moving to central government as vice president, was party leader in Shanghai, China’s largest modern business hub. His handling of last year’s COVID outbreak, keeping the city of more than 26 million people under lockdown for about a month, has drawn heavy criticism at home and abroad, as it has drawn great hardship for the people. Li Qiang is expected to galvanize the private sector as well as foreign investment in the second-biggest economy, dispelling the impression that the government, which has resorted to crackdowns on big companies like Alibaba in recent years, is reverting to state-owned enterprises. . Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, who submitted this year’s work report proposing a 5% growth rate target for the economy, the lowest in decades, retired this week. Considering that the Chinese economy recorded a GDP of 3% last year, its lowest level in decades, the focus will be on Li Qiang to take responsibility for consolidating the economy at previous growth levels, defuse immediate risks and take advantage of long-term growth. potential and elevating China into a high-income economy during his tenure.

