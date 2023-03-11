Kapil Sharma reveals he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his show, recalls his response: ‘Abhi toh mere virodhi comedy kar rahe hain’





Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has revealed that he once invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appear as a guest on his comedy chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil recalled their meeting and said he had not received a firm “no” from the prime minister. He said he hoped the Prime Minister would reconsider his decision and make an appearance on the show one day.

Many well-known celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have appeared on Kapil’s show to promote their films. The comedy show has a seated format, where several comedy sketches are presented by the actors. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil revealed that he would like to host the prime minister. Capil said:Main personally jab mila Prime Minister Modi sahab se, toh maine unko bola bhi ki ‘sir kabhi humare show pe bhi aa jaiye aap’. Unhone mujhe mana bhi nahi kiya, unhone kaha, ‘abhi toh simple virodhi bohot comedy kar rahe hai…’ aise kuch bola. ‘Aayenge Kabhi’. Nothing was done to the unknown. Wo aayenge to humara saubhagya hai (When I personally met Prime Minister Modi, I said to him, ‘Sir, come on our show.’ He didn’t say no, he said something like, ‘Right now, my opposition is doing a lot comedy”. Something like that’s what he said, but he didn’t say “no” either. We’d be honored to have him on the show). Kapil, who will next be seen in the film Zwigato, said he would like the world to see the prime minister’s lighter side. He said, “Main chahunga ki…lighter side logo ke saamne aaye. Toh log bhi dekhe mazedar (I wish people would see its fun, lighter side). Kapil revealed that in January, during the inauguration of the Film Museum in Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi addressed members of the film industry and made many jokes.Mumbai mein film museum ka udghaathan hua, toh modi ji ne bade mal mal joke waha pe maare. industry Saari waha baithi hui thi. Toh main chahta hun ki wo thodi der ke liye jo aaye to jo hum hi ne dekha logo toh wo puri duniya dekhe. Hand toh bulata rahunga unko (When the film museum was opened in Mumbai, Modi ji had made some very good jokes. The whole industry was sitting there. So, I want the world to see what we saw. I will continue to invite him) . Kapil will soon be seen in director Nandita Das’ Zwigato, in which he plays the role of a food delivery manager.

