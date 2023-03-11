Politics
Remind Jokowi of the need to clean his closet
Kastara.ID, Jakarta – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyidin Yassin on suspicion of corruption. He was charged with abuse of power and money laundering.
This case was mentioned by Esa Unggul University Jakarta Political Communication Observer M Jamiluddin Ritonga to Kastara.ID on Saturday (3/11) morning.
“Similar cases could have happened to the cabinet of Joko Widodo after his power ended on November 20, 2024. This is because indications to that effect have started to surface now,” Jamil said.
The KPK, for example, uncovered potential corruption in the construction of toll highways in the administration of Joko Widodo amounting to IDR 4.5 trillion. It is possible that the public will leak it considering the large budget for toll roads.
“The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, also forwarded a suspicious transaction worth IDR 300 trillion to the Ministry of Finance. This may also encourage the public to disclose more these suspicious transactions,” he added.
Without forgetting the use of the budget for health during the Covid-19 pandemic. The budget is unlimited, the use of which must be disclosed through an independent auditor.
“All this potential has the possibility of trapping the civil servants of the Jokowi era for corruption cases. These cases could be discovered by the public or the next government after the departure of the Jokowi government,” said the former dean of Fikom IISIP Jakarta.
This opportunity is very open given that corruption cases are usually opened only after the resignation of a regime. The ulcers of the regime opened on all sides.
“Therefore, the case of the arrest of former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyidin should be resolved. warning for Jokowi. As president, he should have cleaned up his cabinet so as not to get caught up in corruption cases,” Jamil said.
These will be Jokowi’s duties until his retirement on November 20, 2024. (dwi)
|
Sources
2/ https://kastara.id/11/03/2023/mengingatkan-perlunya-jokowi-bersih-bersih-kabinetnya/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Remind Jokowi of the need to clean his closet
- Desi Uncle Shakes His Feet Happy To Bollywood Song Internet Divided
- Kapil Sharma reveals he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his show, recalls his response: ‘Abhi toh mere virodhi comedy kar rahe hain’
- E. Jean Carroll trial: Judge says jury can see ‘Access Hollywood’ tape
- WTT Singapore Smash 2023 live stream broadcast, broadcast details, Indian team players and schedule
- My birthday dress has split opinions – some people loved it but others said I’m definitely going to blink’
- ‘Trump fatigue’ has set in among some Iowa Republicans
- Animal advocate from Saint Augustine takes a trip to earthquake-ravaged Turkey, Syria
- Xi Jinping appoints close aide Li Qiang as new Chinese premier
- Erdogan sets election date in Turkey for May 14
- Actor Robert Blake, who was previously tried for murder, dies aged 89
- Imran Khan summoned by Balochistan High Court for hate