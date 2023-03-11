Remind Jokowi of the need to clean his closet

Kastara.ID, Jakarta – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyidin Yassin on suspicion of corruption. He was charged with abuse of power and money laundering.

This case was mentioned by Esa Unggul University Jakarta Political Communication Observer M Jamiluddin Ritonga to Kastara.ID on Saturday (3/11) morning.

“Similar cases could have happened to the cabinet of Joko Widodo after his power ended on November 20, 2024. This is because indications to that effect have started to surface now,” Jamil said.

The KPK, for example, uncovered potential corruption in the construction of toll highways in the administration of Joko Widodo amounting to IDR 4.5 trillion. It is possible that the public will leak it considering the large budget for toll roads.

“The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, also forwarded a suspicious transaction worth IDR 300 trillion to the Ministry of Finance. This may also encourage the public to disclose more these suspicious transactions,” he added.

Without forgetting the use of the budget for health during the Covid-19 pandemic. The budget is unlimited, the use of which must be disclosed through an independent auditor.

“All this potential has the possibility of trapping the civil servants of the Jokowi era for corruption cases. These cases could be discovered by the public or the next government after the departure of the Jokowi government,” said the former dean of Fikom IISIP Jakarta.

This opportunity is very open given that corruption cases are usually opened only after the resignation of a regime. The ulcers of the regime opened on all sides.

“Therefore, the case of the arrest of former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyidin should be resolved. warning for Jokowi. As president, he should have cleaned up his cabinet so as not to get caught up in corruption cases,” Jamil said.

These will be Jokowi’s duties until his retirement on November 20, 2024. (dwi)