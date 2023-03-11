No election until Imran Khan is brought to justice: Maryam Nawaz – Pakistan





Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, said on Friday that elections will not take place until former Prime Minister Imran Khan is translated in court, reported Aaj News.

Addressing the workers’ convention in Faisalabad, Maryam demanded equal standards of justice for Imran Khan.

She said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been summoned to court for hundreds of hearings, but Imran freely ignores verdicts and court summonses and gets away with it.

Maryam said that the head of the PTI had absconded in several cases, but did not spend a single day in jail. Nawaz, on the other hand, was imprisoned for months.

She called Imran the biggest money launderer and accused him and his wife of defrauding billions of rupees in bribes and bribes for approval of records.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan and oversee the political activities of PML-N from this day forward.

She also claimed that her party would sweep the elections whenever they were held.

The PML-N vice-president also prayed for PTI activist Ali Bilal who was killed during the Lahore rally on Wednesday and chastised Imran in the same breath for inviting the slain worker’s father to offer his condolences instead. to visit him.

Workers are assets to any party and should be respected, she noted, adding that the cowardly Imran had deployed female workers to protect him outside his home in Zaman Park.

A leader is someone who leads from the vanguard, she said, citing examples of her father courting arrest with her as they returned from London.

She further remarked that “everyone who conspired against Nawaz Sharif” accused each other after being exposed.

The Panama Bank was the real enemy of Pakistan’s progress. People will never forgive former CJPs Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa for the Panama verdict. she stated.

Her comments come a day after she claimed former CJP Asif Khosa had asked Nawaz Sharif for an extension.

In an interview with a private television channel on Thursday, Maryam claimed that a delegation conveyed the then Chief Justice’s message to Nawaz, who was in prison at the time, adding that the PML supremo- N had refused to grant an extension.

