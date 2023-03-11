Sunak says he wouldn’t give honors to relatives for punching Johnson





Sophie Wingate and Patrick Daly, PA political staff March 10, 2023 6:18 p.m.

Rishi Sunak has said he will not hand over honors to family members in a thinly veiled jab at Boris Johnson’s announced plans to knight his father. Mr Johnson, who was kicked out of Downing Street last September following a series of scandals, is said to have included Stanley Johnson among the 100 names put forward for the honours. Asked if prime ministers should honor loved ones, Mr Sunak told reporters traveling with him on the Eurostar to Paris on Friday: For me, a big success is remembering to give my father on Father’s Day, so that’s probably about my limit. . Pressed if that should be considered a no, he said: Yes. Like I said, if I make a card, I’m fine. Love my father like me. Asked again about the principle, Mr Sunak said: My dad is going to get a card on Father’s Day and that’s about it. He added that he would not comment on speculation about his predecessor’s honors list. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told BBC Question Time on Thursday that prime ministers should absolutely not honor family members. My personal opinion is that it is unreasonable for a former prime minister to nominate members of his own family for honours, the Tory MP said. Earlier in the week, reports that Stanley Johnson had been included by his son in his honors list was met with fury from the opposition. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called it absolutely outrageous and ridiculous. Mr Johnson was charged with cronyism in 2020, after appointing his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage. In 2021, Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences. Ms Nokes, chair of the House of Commons Women’s and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully hitting her on the back and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party Conference in 2003. Stanley Johnson said afterward that he had no recollection of either incident.

