



New Prime Minister Li Qiang, 63, a close confidant of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, faces the task of reviving China’s flagging economy.

China has named Li Qiang, a close confidant of President Xi Jinping, as the country’s next prime minister, nominally putting him at the helm of the world’s second-largest economy, which now faces some of its worst prospects in years. Li was nominated by Xi and named to the post without dissenting votes during the Saturday morning session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament, in Beijing. He replaces outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang. The 63-year-old received votes from almost all of the more than 2,900 delegates who cast their ballots. Buffer’s confirmation of Lis’ position came a day after Xi, 69, secured an unprecedented third five-year term as president, setting him up to possibly rule for life and confirming him as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. Li is best known for imposing a brutal zero COVID lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party leader of China’s financial hub. In doing so, he proved his loyalty to Xi in the face of protests and complaints from residents about their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services. Li got to know Xi during the tenure of future presidents at the helm of Zhejiang, hailing from Lis, a relatively wealthy southeast province now known as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse. Before the pandemic, Li earned a reputation in Zhejiang and Shanghai as supportive of private industry, even as Xi imposed tighter political controls and anti-COVID restrictions, while having more control over e-commerce and other technology companies. As premier, Li will be tasked with reviving China’s sluggish economy still emerging from the pandemic. It will also have to deal with weak global export demand, persistent US tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an aging population. China’s economy grew just 3% last year and on the day parliament opened Beijing set a modest growth target of around 5% for 2023, its lowest target in nearly three decades. This year, Li’s main task will be to beat that target without triggering serious inflation or running into debt, Christopher Beddor, deputy director of China research at Gavekal Dragonomics, told Reuters news agency. Leaders have already accepted two years of exceptionally weak economic growth in the name of COVID containment. Now that the lockdown is over, they won’t accept another, Beddor said. Li will now make his closely watched debut on the international stage on Monday in the traditional Prime Ministers’ Q&A session with the media after the end of the parliamentary session. Li’s appointment is just one of many loyalists Xi is placing in key posts amid China’s biggest power shake-up in a decade.

