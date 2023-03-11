President confirms government efforts to balance grain prices

The President also warned the National Food Agency (BPN) to do the calculations correctly, so that the price of cereals is higher than the costs borne by farmers.

The government continues to strive to keep grain and rice prices balanced from producer to consumer. President Joko Widodo said the effort has been made by the government so that farmers and traders can still get profits.

What is difficult for the government is to balance fair prices for farmers which means they get profits, fair prices for traders means traders get profits, prices for consumers and the community are also reasonable. It is not easy to strike such a balance, the president told news crews after observing the rice harvest in Kartoharjo village, Ngawi Regency, East Java province, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023.

For this reason, the President reiterated the importance of immediately determining the national price for dry-harvested paddy rice (GKP). The President also warned the National Food Agency (BPN) to do the calculations correctly, so that the price of cereals is higher than the costs borne by farmers.

This is the most important thing. It is a big harvest, if the price is not maintained, both the grain and the rice will fall, he continued.

Furthermore, the Head of State indicated that the price of cereals would later be announced by the BPN. With the announcement of the price of unhusked rice, the president hopes that Bulog’s purchases will become clearer.

That’s what the Food Agency will announce soon so it’s clear what the GKP is buying, he added.