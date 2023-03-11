Ganjar opens Voice About Photo with Jokowi and Prabowo in the middle of Kebumen rice fields





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Partnership proposal with the Governor of Central Java reward Pranowo with the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto in the 2024 presidential election emerged after the two met President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi in Kebumen, Central Java, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The three of them looked familiar looking at the expanse of paddy fields in order to witness the harvest event there. In response to this, Ganjar explained that he was only accompanying President Jokowi to see the rice harvest. He said Jokowi was paying attention to falling grain prices which could impact farmers’ profits. “I accompanied the president to see the rice harvest,” said Ganjar contacted, Friday, March 10, 2023. Furthermore, Ganjar said President Jokowi’s visit was also aimed at listening to the voices of farmers. RI 1, called Ganjar, asked for the prices of harvested dry grain (GKP) and ground dry grain (GKG) that were considered feasible. Jokowi, he said, also pays attention to farmers’ issues, including fertilizer availability, fertilizer prices and alternative solutions. “That’s the story behind the photo,” Ganjar said. Previously, Jokowi, Prabowo and Ganjar met at the harvesting event in Ambal district, Kebumen on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Jokowi and Prabowo appeared to be wearing white shirts, while Ganjar wore his official clothes in brown . Indonesia Political Review executive director Ujang Komarudin said the close-knit photo of the three figures showed the strength of the idea of ​​pairing Prabowo-Ganjar for the 2024 presidential election. Ujang said Prabowo deserved to to be a presidential candidate, while Ganjar was a vice-presidential candidate. “Pak Prabowo has experience as a presidential candidate. So the ideal build would be Prabowo side by side with Ganjar. This means Prabowo is the presidential candidate and Ganjar is the vice presidential candidate” , Ujang said in his Thursday, March 9 statement. , 2023. Ujang explained that Prabowo had been deemed fit to be a presidential candidate as he had experienced running for president twice. While Ganjar never was. He called the idea of ​​pairing Prabowo-Ganjar rational. Indeed, the results of a number of survey institutions show that Prabowo-Ganjar is still in the top three. “It is an advantage if Prabowo is paired with the presidential candidate and the vice-presidential candidate,” Ujang said. Ujang also highlighted President Jokowi who is close to Prabowo and Ganjar. Moreover, he said, on several occasions, Jokowi had given the signal that 2024 would be Prabowo’s turn to become president. “In the context of Jokowi’s blessing, we know that Pak Prabowo is close to Jokowi, who is currently Defense Minister, which means being Pak Jokowi’s assistant in the government. Then Pak Ganjar is also close,” did he declare. Editor’s Pick: PDIP – Gerindra’s Commentary on Jokowi, Prabowo and Ganjar’s Familiarity in the Middle of the Rice Paddies

