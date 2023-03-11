Politics
China names Xi Jinping loyalist Li Qiang as prime minister
Li Qiang, a longtime ally of China’s top leader and the man who oversaw Shanghai’s two-month Covid lockdown last year, was officially named the country’s prime minister on Saturday. He will face the challenge of trying to revive the economy, which languishes after three years of Covid restrictions.
As premier, Mr. Li is now China’s second-largest bureaucrat, leading the country’s cabinet and wielding broad authority over economic policy. The position weakened under Xi Jinping, the leader, who was widely seen as having sidelined incumbent Prime Minister Li Keqiang. But some analysts say Li Qiang could play a bigger but not necessarily more influential role than his predecessor.
The government has said it plans to grow the economy by around 5% this year, a modest target that most likely highlights the difficulty of resolving the housing market crash, slowing exports and rising debt. . Youth unemployment is high. Chinese companies face the threat of crippling economic sanctions from the United States and its allies.
Li Qiang, the former Communist Party secretary of Shanghai, was elevated to the rank of the Chinese Communist Party’s No. 2 official last fall, likely due to his perceived loyalty to Mr. Xi. He implemented the Shanghai lockdown in the name of Mr. Xi’s zero Covid policy to eradicate the virus, despite the huge economic and social cost it imposed on the city, in part due to poor management that has led to food shortages.
Mr. Li’s experience leading economically important regions in addition to Shanghai, he has also held high-level positions in the wealthy provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu has fueled hopes that he will promote pro-poor policies. companies. But he lacks experience in Beijing, which could make him more dependent on continued support from Mr. Xi and less likely to raise policies that contradict the wishes of top leaders.
Mr. Li’s new position was confirmed on Saturday at the annual meeting of China’s rubber stamp legislature, the National People’s Congress. On Monday, at the end of the convention, he will make his public debut as prime minister at a press conference with approved questions.
The congress will elevate new leaders for the first time in five years, many of whom are Xi loyalists.
Here is an overview of the range:
President
Chinese leader Xi Jinping was confirmed on Friday for a groundbreaking third term as state president.
The announcement came as no surprise: Mr. Xi oversaw the abolition of presidential term limits in 2018, and in October won a third term as head of the Communist Party of China, a post from which his real authority. The National People’s Congress vote further formalized Mr. Xi’s position as China’s most dominant leader in decades.
As he begins his third term as president, Xi has indicated he will focus on strengthening security and pursuing self-reliance in strategic technologies to push back harder against what he perceives to be a US effort to block the rise of China.
Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development, Xi said in a statement. a speech Monday.
Executive Deputy Prime Minister
The executive vice premier is the highest-ranked of China’s vice premieres, officials directly under Mr. Xi and his No. personal to Mr. Xi.
In this role, Mr. Ding is also likely to be responsible for domestic economic policy. Outgoing Executive Vice Premier Han Zheng was a former Shanghai Communist Party secretary credited with guiding the city’s transformation into a cosmopolitan financial capital. Mr. Ding, by contrast, has never ruled a province, working largely as a behind-the-scenes technocrat.
But like other candidates for promotion, Mr. Ding has long-standing ties to Mr. Xi. He is widely believed to be the director of the office of China’s National Security Commission, a secretive body that has grown more influential as Xi has stressed the need to be vigilant against foreign and domestic threats. He also frequently traveled with Xi both at home and abroad.
Mr. Han, the current executive vice premier, was named vice president of China, a largely ceremonial role.
Leader of the Legislative Assembly
Zhao Leji, named No. 3 in the party hierarchy last fall, was endorsed on Friday as head of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislative body.
The legislature theoretically has the power to make laws and amend the Constitution, although decisions are actually made by senior party officials. Mr. Zhao has kept a relatively low profile, but his responsibilities in recent years have been heavy: he headed the Party Discipline Inspection Commission, charged with implementing Mr. Xi’s campaign against corruption and corruption. official disloyalty.
This campaign has been key to consolidating Mr. Xi’s power and purging his rivals. Before taking on the disciplinary role in 2017, Zhao was a senior official in charge of party personnel matters, giving him extensive experience in internal party affairs.
Head of the Political Advisory Council
Alongside the annual legislative meeting, another group, which acts as a political advisory group to the government, also meets in Beijing. This group, called the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will now be led by Wang Huning, the Communist Party’s No. 4 official.
In this role, Mr. Wang will oversee approximately 2,000 representatives who ostensibly offer political and social policy suggestions; in reality, the conference functions more as a soft force for the party, mobilizing resources and non-members of Chinese society to support the party’s agenda.
Mr. Wang is known as the party’s chief ideologue: he served three consecutive senior leaders in creating propaganda and writing speeches and policies. He helped shape Mr. Xi’s motto, the Chinese Dream, a vision of national rejuvenation, led by Mr. Xi and his political rise signals the continuation of the party’s radical and anti-Western policies.
Economic Tsar
He Lifeng, another trusted former aide to Mr. Xi, will work closely with Mr. Li, the new prime minister, on reviving China’s economy.
He, who is expected to become vice premier overseeing economic and industrial policy, is the current head of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s economic policy planning committee. In this role, he oversaw the drafting of China’s five-year plans and major investment projects both at home and abroad.
Compared to the outgoing economic czar, Liu He, a Harvard-educated economist who also conducted trade negotiations with Washington, Mr. He has had little overseas exposure. He worked for 25 years in southern Fujian province, including with Xi when he rose through the ranks there, and then became deputy Communist Party secretary in the megacity of Tianjin.
His close ties to Mr. Xi suggest he will play a crucial role in realizing the leaders’ vision of a security-oriented, state-led society where economic growth comes after ideology.
Chris Buckley, Keith Bradsher, Claire Crazy, Joy Dong And Chang Che contributed report.
