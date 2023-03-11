China names Xi Jinping loyalist Li Qiang as prime minister

Li Qiang, a longtime ally of China’s top leader and the man who oversaw Shanghai’s two-month Covid lockdown last year, was officially named the country’s prime minister on Saturday. He will face the challenge of trying to revive the economy, which languishes after three years of Covid restrictions.

As premier, Mr. Li is now China’s second-largest bureaucrat, leading the country’s cabinet and wielding broad authority over economic policy. The position weakened under Xi Jinping, the leader, who was widely seen as having sidelined incumbent Prime Minister Li Keqiang. But some analysts say Li Qiang could play a bigger but not necessarily more influential role than his predecessor.

The government has said it plans to grow the economy by around 5% this year, a modest target that most likely highlights the difficulty of resolving the housing market crash, slowing exports and rising debt. . Youth unemployment is high. Chinese companies face the threat of crippling economic sanctions from the United States and its allies.

Li Qiang, the former Communist Party secretary of Shanghai, was elevated to the rank of the Chinese Communist Party’s No. 2 official last fall, likely due to his perceived loyalty to Mr. Xi. He implemented the Shanghai lockdown in the name of Mr. Xi’s zero Covid policy to eradicate the virus, despite the huge economic and social cost it imposed on the city, in part due to poor management that has led to food shortages.